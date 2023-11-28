Review: Max Ehrich releases his new music video for ‘Backroads’

Max Ehrich. Photo Credit: Kelvin Cheng

On November 28, singer-songwriter and actor Max Ehrich released his music video for “Backroads.”

The music video has a fun storyline to it, a fancy car, and Max Ehrich has good chemistry with his female lead, who ironically enough is called Star. He manages to keep his music fresh.

Despite it being almost December, the song has a nonchalant and carefree summer vibe to it; moreover, it is the perfect compliment to the actual song. It has elements of nostalgia, which will resonate well with viewers and fans of pop music.

In many ways, vocally, the listener can recall Justin Bieber meets Austin Mahone. Ehrich has an interesting new sound and he is showcasing a different side to his artistry.

Max Ehrich. Photo Credit: Kelvin Cheng

Ehrich had shared that he enjoyed working with barber and social media influencer Jamiel Bustos, who has been blowing up on TikTok and Instagram (after cutting the hair of many celebrities and A-listers).

“Backroads” is available on digital service providers by clicking here.

Hopefully, this is a harbinger of more new songs and music videos to come from Ehrich in the future. This video garners two thumbs up.

To learn more about pop artist Max Ehrich, follow him on Instagram and Twitter.