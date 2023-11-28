Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Entertainment

Review: Max Ehrich releases his new music video for ‘Backroads’

On November 28, singer-songwriter and actor Max Ehrich released his music video for “Backroads.”
Markos Papadatos

Published

Max Ehrich
Max Ehrich. Photo Credit: Kelvin Cheng
Max Ehrich. Photo Credit: Kelvin Cheng

On November 28, singer-songwriter and actor Max Ehrich released his music video for “Backroads.”

The music video has a fun storyline to it, a fancy car, and Max Ehrich has good chemistry with his female lead, who ironically enough is called Star. He manages to keep his music fresh.

Despite it being almost December, the song has a nonchalant and carefree summer vibe to it; moreover, it is the perfect compliment to the actual song. It has elements of nostalgia, which will resonate well with viewers and fans of pop music.

In many ways, vocally, the listener can recall Justin Bieber meets Austin Mahone. Ehrich has an interesting new sound and he is showcasing a different side to his artistry.

Max Ehrich
Max Ehrich. Photo Credit: Kelvin Cheng

Ehrich had shared that he enjoyed working with barber and social media influencer Jamiel Bustos, who has been blowing up on TikTok and Instagram (after cutting the hair of many celebrities and A-listers).

Backroads” is available on digital service providers by clicking here.

Hopefully, this is a harbinger of more new songs and music videos to come from Ehrich in the future. This video garners two thumbs up.

To learn more about pop artist Max Ehrich, follow him on Instagram and Twitter.

Max Ehrich
Max Ehrich. Photo Credit: Kelvin Cheng
In this article:Actor, austin mahone, backroads, car, Justin Bieber, max ehrich, Music, Pop, singer-songwriter, Single, Star, Video
Markos Papadatos
Written By

Markos Papadatos is Digital Journal's Editor-at-Large for Music News. Papadatos is a Greek-American journalist and educator that has authored over 19,900 original articles over the past 16 years. He has interviewed some of the biggest names in music, entertainment, lifestyle, magic, and sports. He is a seven-time consecutive "Best of Long Island" winner, and in the past three years, he was honored as the "Best Long Island Personality" in Arts & Entertainment, an honor that has gone to Billy Joel six times.

You may also like:

Italian designer Alessandro Michele has overseen a surge in sales at fashion house Gucci Italian designer Alessandro Michele has overseen a surge in sales at fashion house Gucci

Business

Gucci design studio strikes over move to Milan

Some 40 artisans from Gucci's design studio downed tools over plans to move much of the team from Rome to Milan.

22 hours ago

Business

Tesla sues Swedish state over strike fallout

Electric carmaker Tesla on Monday filed a lawsuit against the Swedish state over a strike by postal workers blocking deliveries of license plates.

16 hours ago

Business

Asian markets ease as US inflation comes into view

With Wall Street seeing little action at the back of last week owing to the Thanksgiving break, traders had few catalysts to drive action.

22 hours ago
The Silkyara road tunnel in northern India, which partially collapsed on November 12 The Silkyara road tunnel in northern India, which partially collapsed on November 12

World

India rescuers make painstaking progress towards 41 trapped in tunnel

The Silkyara road tunnel in northern India, which partially collapsed on November 12 - Copyright AFP Arun SANKARPitcha DANGPRASITHIndian rescue teams crept forward Tuesday...

12 hours ago