Max Ehrich talks about his new music video for ‘Backroads’

Max Ehrich. Photo Credit: Kelvin Cheng

Actor and singer-songwriter Max Ehrich chatted about his new music video for “Backroads.”

He also hinted about his new Lifetime movie and song, both of which will be released in early December.

New music video

On his new music video for “Backroads,” he remarked, “I am really excited about it. Visually, it is dynamic, and I am able to show different parts of myself that I’ve never shared on camera before. I’ve wanted to do a video like this forever.”

“There is a lot of energy in this video: there is dancing, a storyline, and the director was very thorough in every single aspect of it from the coloring to the wardrobe to the people to the vibe. It is really dope,” he foreshadowed.

“I think people will enjoy the storyline because it involves a girl named Star, and she is awesome. Our relationship in the video is very ‘backroadsy’,” he said with a chuckle.

“I am excited about the final product because it exceeded all of my expectations,” he added.

‘Backroads’ song

On the actual song itself, he shared that it got hundreds of thousands of streams on Spotify, and it has been played on a “bunch of radio stations.” “This song was done super independently, and we put out at the end of the summer,” he said.

SAG-AFTRA strike ends

He noted that he is “beyond excited” that the SAG-AFTRA strike is finally over. “Even though I’ve put my energies into other artistic expressions, I am glad that it is over, and I am curious to see how things will unfold in the next year,” he said.

‘Southern Gospel’ movie

Ehrich is thrilled with the success of his “Southern Gospel” movie on UPtv, especially since it allowed people to see him as a musician as well, and not just solely an actor.

“This film was a really amazing experience,” he exclaimed.

Thanksgiving 2023

For this year’s Thanksgiving holiday, Ehrich revealed what he is most thankful for this season.

When asked what he is most thankful for, he responded, “I am grateful to my family, friends, as well as people that have been supporting me. There is a lot to be thankful for.”

New Lifetime movie and new song

He is excited about his new original holiday film, which will be coming out on December 9th on Lifetime. “My song is in that movie and I will be performing it next week for Military Wives with Lifetime; that will be nice,” he said.

“The song will be released on the day before the movie, on December 8, so my fans can stay tuned for that. It is going to be dope,” he hinted.

“Backroads” is available on digital service providers by clicking here.

To learn more about singer-songwriter and actor Max Ehrich, follow him on Instagram and Twitter.