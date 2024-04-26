Connect with us

Gamers are seeking to elevate their skills by running

An expert explains why keen gamers should consider running as part of their regular routine.
Published

Joggers at Morro Bay, USA . — Image by Mike Baird (CC BY 2.0)
Video game players may not have a direct association with fitness. However, the importance that our bodies play is supporting gaming prowess is often overlooked. A growing body of research suggests that incorporating running into a gaming routine can take playing skills to new heights.

This is a view expressed by Marin Cristian-Ovidiu, the CEO of OnlineGames.io, who discusses with Digital Journal why keen gamers should consider running as part of their regular routine.

Running, Cristian-Ovidiu explains, often considered a quintessential endurance exercise, has been proven to offer a wealth of benefits that can directly translate to enhanced gaming performance. By engaging in this aerobic exercise, gamers can unlock a level of focus, reflexes, and overall gameplay skills that were previously unattainable.

The Cognitive Benefits

On a cognitive level, Cristian-Ovidiu says regular running has been shown to improve attention, decision-making, and reaction time–all critical components of successful gaming.

Expanding on this, Cristian-Ovidiu notes: “When you engage in sustained aerobic exercise, your brain is flooded with neurotransmitters that enhance neural connectivity and cognitive flexibility. This, in turn, allows gamers to process information more quickly, anticipate their opponent’s moves, and make split-second decisions with greater precision.”

The Tokyo Game Show has welcomed back a select group of influencers as it hosts the event in a hybrid format. — © AFP

The Physiological Benefits

Physiologically, running strengthens the cardiovascular system, enhancing blood flow and oxygen delivery to the brain, adds Cristian-Ovidiu. Improved cardiovascular fitness means your brain and body are working in perfect harmony, allowing you to maintain peak performance for longer periods.

Gamers who incorporate running into their routine will experience increased physical endurance, reduced fatigue, and a heightened ability to stay focused and alert throughout intense gaming sessions.

Elevate Your Gaming Experience

The message is clear, Cristian-Ovidiu details: if you’re a gamer seeking to take your skills to the next level, running should be an integral part of your practice regimen.

Cristian-Ovidiu notes: “By giving your physical health the same importance as your gaming skills, you’ll unlock a level of performance that was previously unattainable. So lace up your running shoes, hit the pavement, and get ready to dominate the virtual world like never before.”

Written By

Dr. Tim Sandle is Digital Journal's Editor-at-Large for science news. Tim specializes in science, technology, environmental, business, and health journalism. He is additionally a practising microbiologist; and an author. He is also interested in history, politics and current affairs.

