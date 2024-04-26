Feng shui for remote working: Optimising the home office

Remote working / home working, using a laptop. — Image by © Tim Sandle

As the modern workplace evolves, the trend of working from home has surged, becoming an integral part of professional life for millions around the globe. The shift towards remote work, accelerated by recent global events, has highlighted the necessity of having a dedicated home office space.

Not only does it cater to convenience, but it significantly enhances productivity and comfort.

Daniel Ufland, co-founder of Flitch, has explained to Digital Journal about the effective strategies that enhance productivity, comfort, and wellness in your home office.

With this, Ufland offers tips to transform your home office into a haven of efficiency and inspiration. These tips focus on optimising various aspects of your workspace to ensure it supports your work habits while promoting overall well-being.

Ergonomic Setup

Chair and Desk: Invest in an adjustable ergonomic chair that supports the natural curve of your spine. Ensure that your desk height allows your arms to rest comfortably at a 90-degree angle to avoid shoulder strain.

Ufland advises: “Adjust your chair and desk to promote a posture that prevents slouching and encourages sitting upright.”

Monitor Height: Position your monitor so the top of the screen is at eye level to avoid neck strain.

“Using a monitor stand or adjustable arm can help maintain proper neck posture and prevent fatigue,” Ufland adds.

Optimal Lighting

Layered Lighting: Combine general, task, and accent lighting to create a well-lit workspace. General lighting provides overall illumination, task lighting focuses on your work area, and accent lighting adds aesthetic appeal.

Positioning: Place your desk near a window to maximise your exposure to natural light during the day.

Clutter-Free Environment

Effective Storage Solutions: Use drawers, filing cabinets, and desktop organisers to keep necessary items within reach but out of sight.

Ufland says “Having a place for everything minimises distractions and streamlines your workflow.”

Digital Organization: Keep digital clutter at bay by regularly organising files, deleting unnecessary emails, and clearing your desktop.

Technology Investments

Quality Hardware: Upgrade to high-speed internet, a reliable computer, and efficient printing and scanning devices.

Productivity Tools: Invest in software that aids your work, such as project management apps, time-tracking tools, and collaborative platforms.

Personal Touches

Decor: Incorporate elements that reflect your personal style and inspire creativity, such as inspirational quotes, a favourite piece of art, or family photos.

Plants: Adding greenery can improve air quality and boost mood.

Sound Management

Noise Reduction: If you’re in a noisy area, consider soundproofing options or use a white noise machine to mask disruptive sounds.

Headphones: Noise-cancelling headphones can be invaluable for high-concentration tasks.

Regular Revamps

Layout Changes: Periodically reevaluate the layout of your home office to keep the space fresh and stimulating.

Upgrade as Needed: Replace or upgrade equipment and furniture that no longer meets your needs or starts to show wear.