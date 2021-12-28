Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Entertainment

Op-Ed: Nicholas Alexander Chavez is the greatest new performer of 2021 in the daytime drama world

Actor Nicholas Alexander Chavez of “General Hospital” is the greatest new performer of 2021 in the daytime drama world. Digital Journal has the recap.

Published

Nicholas Alexander Chavez as Spencer Cassadine on 'General Hospital'
Nicholas Alexander Chavez as Spencer Cassadine on 'General Hospital.' Photo Courtesy of ABC
Nicholas Alexander Chavez as Spencer Cassadine on 'General Hospital.' Photo Courtesy of ABC

Actor Nicholas Alexander Chavez of “General Hospital” is the greatest new performer of 2021 in the daytime drama world. Digital Journal has the recap.

He has been killing it as Spencer Cassadine ever since he stepped into the role, and he totally made it his own. He has great chemistry with his peers Marcus Coloma (who plays his father Nikolas Cassadine), Maura West (his stepmother Ava Cassadine), Sydney Mikayla (Trina Robinson), Avery Kristen Pohl (Esme Prince), and of course, Maurice Benard (Sonny Corinthos).

For all of his tremendous acting work in 2021, Chavez deserves to be nominated for a Daytime Emmy Award in next year’s Daytime Emmy awards ceremony.

Chavez won the “Favorite Newcomer” Award at the 2021 fan-voted Soap Hub Awards, and rightfully so.

To learn more about actor Nicholas Alexander Chavez, follow him on Instagram and on Twitter.

Read More: Digital Journal’s Markos Papadatos chatted with Nicholas Alexander Chavez in November of 2021.

In this article:Actor, Daytime, Drama, General hospital, Maurice Benard, Nicholas Alexander Chavez, spencer cassadine
Written By

Markos Papadatos is Digital Journal's Editor-at-Large for Music News. Papadatos is a Greek-American journalist and educator that has authored over 16,000 original articles over the past 15 years. He has interviewed some of the biggest names in music, entertainment, lifestyle, magic, and sports. He is a five-time consecutive "Best of Long Island" winner, and in the past two years, he was honored as the "Best Long Island Personality" in Arts & Entertainment, an honor that has gone to Billy Joel six times.

You may also like:

Tech & Science

Op-Ed: Russia’s first hypersonic multi- warhead salvo – Much hype; but are they invincible? Not really

Hypersonic missiles could be the crystal meth of future conflicts.

19 hours ago

Life

‘Extreme cold warning’ issued for most of Canada’s western provinces

Environment Canada says all of Alberta and most of British Columbia and Saskatchewan are under extreme cold weather warnings.

10 hours ago

Life

U.S. sees rise in child COVID-19 infections as Omicron variant surges

A jump in child COVID-19 hospitalizations in New York is a warning to get more children vaccinated in California and elsewhere

11 hours ago
As Tutu turns 90, S.Africa fetes, but misses anti-apartheid icon's voice As Tutu turns 90, S.Africa fetes, but misses anti-apartheid icon's voice

World

Bells toll for anti-apartheid icon Tutu, 'warrior for justice'

South Africa on Monday began a week of mourning for revered anti-apartheid campaigner Archbishop Desmond Tutu.

12 hours ago