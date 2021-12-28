Op-Ed: Nicholas Alexander Chavez is the greatest new performer of 2021 in the daytime drama world

Nicholas Alexander Chavez as Spencer Cassadine on 'General Hospital.' Photo Courtesy of ABC

Actor Nicholas Alexander Chavez of “General Hospital” is the greatest new performer of 2021 in the daytime drama world. Digital Journal has the recap.

He has been killing it as Spencer Cassadine ever since he stepped into the role, and he totally made it his own. He has great chemistry with his peers Marcus Coloma (who plays his father Nikolas Cassadine), Maura West (his stepmother Ava Cassadine), Sydney Mikayla (Trina Robinson), Avery Kristen Pohl (Esme Prince), and of course, Maurice Benard (Sonny Corinthos).

For all of his tremendous acting work in 2021, Chavez deserves to be nominated for a Daytime Emmy Award in next year’s Daytime Emmy awards ceremony.

Chavez won the “Favorite Newcomer” Award at the 2021 fan-voted Soap Hub Awards, and rightfully so.

