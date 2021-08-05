Connect with us

Review: Spencer is the voice of reason for Trina on ‘General Hospital’

On August 3, Spencer Cassadine (played by actor Nicholas Alexander Chavez) served as the voice of reason for Trina (Emmy nominee Sydney Mikayla) on ABC’s “General Hospital.” Digital Journal has the recap.

Spencer sees Trina visibly upset and crying, and he calms her down at Kelly’s eatery on the show. He subsequently helps Trina process what she just overheard from her mother, Portia (Brook Kerr) at the hospital, and he encourages Trina to hear her mother out.

He tells her to not only see her mother as a parent but as a “flawed human being” like everybody else, and that is solid advice. Spencer reminds Trina of his shaky relationship with his father over the years.

“I felt the same way about my father,” Spencer reassures Trina. “He went from being my idol to being this person who was just capable of making huge mistakes but he’s still my dad, and your mom is still your mom, and she deserves for you to hear her out.”

Once again, we see Chavez’s wide range as an actor and his ability to nail the subtle scenes that may appear simple to the eye but have great depth (and importance) to them. Chavez has great chemistry opposite his acting partner Sydney Mikayla, who was recently nominated for a 2021 Daytime Emmy Award.

“Absolutely loved working on these scenes with the oh so lovely Sydney Mikayla,” Chavez posted on social media, praising Mikayla. “She’s an incredible actress. I am so lucky to be working alongside such talented castmates.”

This moving clip may be seen below on the official “General Hospital” YouTube channel.

Markos Papadatos is Digital Journal's Editor-at-Large for Music News. Papadatos is a Greek-American journalist and educator that has authored over 15,000 original articles over the past 15 years. He is a consecutive five-time "Best of Long Island" winner that has won such categories as "Best Author," "Best Blogger," "Best Poet," "Best Twitter Account" and the coveted "Best Long Island Personality" twice.

