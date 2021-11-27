Nicholas Alexander Chavez of ‘General Hospital’ talks about working with Maurice Benard, winning ‘Favorite Newcomer’

Nicholas Alexander Chavez. Photo Credit: Lauren Allen

Actor Nicholas Alexander Chavez of “General Hospital” chatted with Digital Journal’s Markos Papadatos about working with Maurice Benard, and winning “Favorite Newcomer” at the 2021 Soap Hub Awards.

As Digital Journal reported, Chavez won the “Favorite Newcomer” Award at the fan-voted Soap Hub Awards for his portrayal of Spencer Cassadine on the ABC daytime drama “General Hospital.” “That was amazing,” he exclaimed.

“That was so cool,” he admitted. “I loved getting to go on the talk show ‘The Talk.’ It is incredible to receive a fan award like that because it means that the fans are responding to what is happening on-screen. In many ways, a fan award can be more meaningful than a merit-based award that you would get from critics. This means the world to me since it tells me that the fans are really enjoying the program.”

“I am just so thankful that the fans are responding to the work that I am doing on-screen, and I look forward to giving them many more performances to enjoy,” Chavez added.

Working with Maurice Benard

Chavez opened up about doing the moving “Tough Love” scene with Maurice Benard, who plays Sonny Corinthos and is affectionately known as “the godfather of Port Charles.” “Maurice is a great actor,” he said. “It is easy to see why the fans love Maurice so much and it’s easy to see why he won the ‘Best Actor’ Daytime Emmy Award this year. Maurice is incredible and he has been doing this for a long time.”

“I take notes each time that I am working with Maurice since I’m getting a masterclass with him every time that I have a scene with him,” Chavez added.

Working with Marcus Coloma

Most recently, Chavez had an intense scene with Marcus Coloma, who plays his on-screen father Nikolas Cassadine, which earned rave reviews from fans and critics alike. “The scene that I did with Marcus on the pier was really good. I liked that one and it was fun,” Chavez said.

“I think Spencer is slowly but surely figuring things out for himself,” he said. “It is great that Spencer is establishing his independence lately.”

Working with Avery Kristen Pohl

Chavez continued to compliment co-star Avery Kristen Pohl for playing his onscreen girlfriend Esme Prince. “Avery is an amazing actress and I think it’s hard for Spencer to not be suspicious of her,” he said.

“Spencer has his own plan for all of this, and he’s very perceptive because he needs to stay a step ahead of everyone in order to thrive in Port Charles so he needs to pay attention to details,” he added.

GH Fantasy Zoom event

Chavez shared that he enjoyed being a part of the GH Fantasy virtual fan event that he did in October with his co-star Sydney Mikayla (who plays Trina Robinson), which was produced by Coastal Entertainment. “I had such a good time and the fans that were there asked some really great questions,” he said. “I would love to do more of those events.”

Recently, he enjoyed rock climbing with his “General Hospital” co-stars Johnny Wactor and Marcus Coloma. “That was so fun, I loved it,” he said. “I had the time of my life. Johnny invited us and we had a helluva time.”

With Thanksgiving just passing, Chavez shared what he was most thankful for this year. “I am always very thankful for my family and the people that are closest to me who support me in everything that I do,” he said. “This year, I’ve had a new addition to my family, which is all of the cast, crew, and fans of ‘General Hospital’. They all became a part of my family so I am very thankful for them as well.”

To learn more about actor Nicholas Alexander Chavez, follow him on Instagram.

