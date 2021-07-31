Review: Spencer attempts to make a truce with Ava on ‘General Hospital’

Nicholas Alexander Chavez as Spencer Cassadine opposite Ava (Maura West) on 'General Hospital.' Photo Courtesy of ABC

On Friday, July 30, Spencer (played by Nicholas Alexander Chavez) attempted to make a truce with Ava (Maura West) on the ABC daytime drama General Hospital. Digital Journal has the recap.

While the characters do have a heart-to-heart, it is evident that Ava and Spencer won’t ever see eye-to-eye when it comes to his father Nikolas Cassadine (played by Marcus Coloma).

“Then why do you keep sending my father mixed signals?” Spencer asks Ava, but she reassures him that they can’t be together.

“It doesn’t matter what you intend, it matters what you do,” Spencer reprimands Ava. “Excuse me, didn’t you just approach me requesting a truce. What happened to that olive branch?” she said.

With Spencer, looks can be deceiving, and there is more to him than meets the eye. He tries to be warm and understanding to Ava, but at the same time, he tries to manipulate the situation and has outbursts when it comes to Ava making amends with his father.

“I am afraid for my father,” he tells Ava, and reminds her of the stalker that is a “legitimate threat.” “I already lived through losing my father once, I don’t want to do it again.”

Spencer subsequently asks Ava to help him protect his father from himself. “Father sometimes makes rash decisions without understanding the consequences of his actions,” he explained to her.

“I am doing everything I can to protect my daughter and your father,” she responds.

Ava further snaps at her: “Then make him understand, get your feelings out of this, and make him stop fighting this divorce.”

The Verdict

Overall, Nicholas Alexander Chavez nailed these moving scenes as Spencer opposite the wonderful Maura West, who plays his soon-to-be former step-mother (should the divorce go through). It is evident that a star is born on the show.

Chavez was subtle, compassionate, and dramatic, all at once. These scenes ran the gamut and showed Chavez’s wide range as an actor. Well done. Hopefully, the writers will keep giving Chavez great material to work with.

Read More: Digital Journal’s Markos Papadatos chatted with Nicholas Alexander Chavez about his journey in the acting world, and taking over the role of Spencer Cassadine on “General Hospital.”