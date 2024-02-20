Review: Frank Grillo and Jaime King star in ‘Lights Out’ thriller

Jaime King in 'Lights Out.' Photo Courtesy of Quiver Distribution

Actors Frank Grillo and Jaime King star in the thriller “Lights Out,” which was released on February 16 via Quiver Distribution.

It was directed by Christian Sesma from a screen play by Chad Law and Garry Charles.

In “Lights Out,” a homeless veteran, Michael “Duffy” Duffield (played by Frank Grillo), meets a talkative former con, Max Bomer (Mekhi Phifer) who notices Duffy’s skills after he gets into a bar fight and offers him a well-paying “job” competing in underground fight clubs.

The pair form an unlikely partnership after their first fight and decide to travel to LA so Duffy can atone for his past and Max can pay back a crime boss, Sage Parker (Dermot Mulroney). Scott Adkins also stars as Don “The Reaper” Richter.

Duffy enters Sage’s fight club and eventually wins, but it also gets him tied up in the crime world and offered jobs he can’t refuse, including one with Sage’s partner and police officer Ellen Ridgway (Jaime King). The deeper Duffy goes in this world, the more deadly it gets.

The Verdict

Overall, “Lights Out” is a high-octane action and gritty film featuring an all-star cast of actors. Frank Grillo delivers a bold and bravura performance as Duffy while Jaime King is equally badass as the corrupt Detective Ellen Ridgway. The movie tackles on such themes as morality, power, authority, and deceit.

“Lights Out” is recommended for fans of boxing, mystery, suspense, drama, and thrillers. It is fun and feel-good escapism coupled with the atmospherics of “Die Hard.”

While there were some loopholes in the plot, the actors did well with the material that they had. “Lights Out” garners a B+ rating.