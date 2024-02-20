Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Entertainment

Review: Frank Grillo and Jaime King star in ‘Lights Out’ thriller

Actors Frank Grillo and Jaime King star in the thriller “Lights Out,” which was released on February 16 via Quiver Distribution.
Markos Papadatos

Published

Jaime King in 'Lights Out'
Jaime King in 'Lights Out.' Photo Courtesy of Quiver Distribution
Jaime King in 'Lights Out.' Photo Courtesy of Quiver Distribution

Actors Frank Grillo and Jaime King star in the thriller “Lights Out,” which was released on February 16 via Quiver Distribution.

It was directed by Christian Sesma from a screen play by Chad Law and Garry Charles.

In “Lights Out,” a homeless veteran, Michael “Duffy” Duffield (played by Frank Grillo), meets a talkative former con, Max Bomer (Mekhi Phifer) who notices Duffy’s skills after he gets into a bar fight and offers him a well-paying “job” competing in underground fight clubs.

The pair form an unlikely partnership after their first fight and decide to travel to LA so Duffy can atone for his past and Max can pay back a crime boss, Sage Parker (Dermot Mulroney). Scott Adkins also stars as Don “The Reaper” Richter.

Duffy enters Sage’s fight club and eventually wins, but it also gets him tied up in the crime world and offered jobs he can’t refuse, including one with Sage’s partner and police officer Ellen Ridgway (Jaime King). The deeper Duffy goes in this world, the more deadly it gets.

The Verdict

Overall, “Lights Out” is a high-octane action and gritty film featuring an all-star cast of actors. Frank Grillo delivers a bold and bravura performance as Duffy while Jaime King is equally badass as the corrupt Detective Ellen Ridgway. The movie tackles on such themes as morality, power, authority, and deceit.

“Lights Out” is recommended for fans of boxing, mystery, suspense, drama, and thrillers. It is fun and feel-good escapism coupled with the atmospherics of “Die Hard.”

While there were some loopholes in the plot, the actors did well with the material that they had. “Lights Out” garners a B+ rating.

In this article:christian sesma, Film, Frank Grillo, jaime king, Lights out, Movie, quiver distribution, Scott Adkins, Thriller
Markos Papadatos
Written By

Markos Papadatos is Digital Journal's Editor-at-Large for Music News. Papadatos is a Greek-American journalist and educator that has authored over 20,000 original articles over the past 18 years. He has interviewed some of the biggest names in music, entertainment, lifestyle, magic, and sports. He is a 16-time "Best of Long Island" winner, where for three consecutive years (2020, 2021, and 2022), he was honored as the "Best Long Island Personality" in Arts & Entertainment, an honor that has gone to Billy Joel six times.

You may also like:

Former US president and 2024 presidential hopeful Donald Trump attends a rally in Conway, South Carolina Former US president and 2024 presidential hopeful Donald Trump attends a rally in Conway, South Carolina

World

Op-Ed: 2024 election threats of violence — Crunch time is just a click away

It can’t happen here,” you said. Well, it did happen, and it can happen again.

10 hours ago
Stubbornly high UK inflation and worries about future central bank moves to tame rampant consumer prices helped drag down stocks across much of the world Stubbornly high UK inflation and worries about future central bank moves to tame rampant consumer prices helped drag down stocks across much of the world

Business

Q&A: Delving into the state of the banking industry

The wealth division, itself, is diverse.  It includes investment management, private banking, trust and estate administration, personal investing, financial planning, specialty asset management, retirement...

24 hours ago
WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange (pictured in 2016) is fighting extradition to the United States to face trial over publishing secret military and diplomatic files WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange (pictured in 2016) is fighting extradition to the United States to face trial over publishing secret military and diplomatic files

World

UK court to hear final Assange appeal against extradition to US

WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange (pictured in 2016) is fighting extradition to the United States to face trial over publishing secret military and diplomatic files...

20 hours ago
Man-made gems are reshaping the $89 billion global diamond jewellery market Man-made gems are reshaping the $89 billion global diamond jewellery market

Business

Lab-grown diamonds put natural gems under pressure

Man-made gems are reshaping the $89 billion global diamond jewellery market - Copyright AFP Sam PANTHAKYAnuj SRIVASThe glittering diamonds sparkle the same but there...

16 hours ago