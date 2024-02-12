Jaime King talks about starring in ‘Lights Out’ and the digital age

Jaime King in 'Lights Out.' Photo Courtesy of Quiver Distribution

Actress Jaime King spoke about starring in the new thriller “Lights Out” opposite Frank Grillo and Scott Adkins.

It will be released in theaters, on digital and on demand on February 16, 2024, via Quiver Distribution.

‘Lights Out’ film

Aside from King, the cast features Frank Grillo, Mekhi Phifer, Jaime King, Dermot Mulroney and Scott Adkins. It was written by Chad Law and Garry Charles, and it was directed by Christian Sesma.

In “Lights Out,” a drifting ex-soldier (played by Frank Grillo) turns underground fighter with the help of a just released ex-con (played by Mekhi Phifer), pitting them both against corrupt cops and hired killers gunning for them and all those they care about.

“This experience was fantastic,” she exclaimed about doing this film. “It was super fun, super intense, but really good work.”

“I hope this movie brings the fans joy,” she said. “I want them to be thrilled, joyful, excited, and entertained. I want them to know that we worked really hard on this film, and I hope that they really love it.”

Working with Frank Grillo and Scott Adkins

On working with Frank Grillo, King said, “Frank is one of my dearest friends, and I just love working with him. We have such intense yet beautiful chemistry, connection, and I trust him.”

“My kids love Frank too and we are like family. There is something about being with someone like a family member and watching them shine is very exciting, beautiful, and consistently mesmerizing,” she said.

“Scott [Adkins] is a good man and he is a really brilliant actor. Scott originally studied theatre and I love that juxtaposition of a trained actor that also does amazing action and brilliant fights,” she added.

Working with Mekhi Phifer

“I’ve always wanted to work with Mekhi [Phifer], so I was excited to get to work with him,” she said. “I loved him in ‘8 Mile’ opposite Eminem. I was fangirling out and I was trying not to go and play Eminem.”

“I would always have Eminem’s song ‘Lose Yourself’ on my playlist when I am acting, so whenever I need to hype myself up, I just put on that song. His work is intrinsically in my soul.”

Portraying Detective Ellen Ridgway

She plays the role of Detective Ellen Ridgway in this action movie. “I loved exploring the male and female polarity, and bringing the ‘Divine Feminine’ into a position of power,” she said.

“I liked playing with that kind of authority and still keep it rooted in the heart, and in the body, especially when it’s such a hypermasculine thing,” she said.

“To know that you’re really the bad bitch is kind of fun, to say the least,” she admitted with a sweet laugh.

The digital age

On being an actress in the digital age, King said, “It’s an interesting thing. It is really weird sometimes. It is amazing in terms that you can share your perspective on things.”

“I really use my social media to share what I’m thinking about creatively or politically, or to move people in that way. I find the idea of being your own subject strange sometimes… that is not really interesting to me. I would rather it be the other way around, or be directing,” she explained.

“The digital age is just fascinating but also kind of beautiful because as an artist, we are known just through our art so it is nice sometimes to be able to make it personal, where you have all of these different elements. It has been around for a minute but it is still an interesting thing,” she elaborated.

Advice for young and aspiring actors

For young and aspiring actors, she encouraged them to study their craft. “Study, read poetry, watch dances, read other people’s work, and make things,” she said.

“Turn on your phone and use whatever tool you have. I don’t care if it’s for 10 seconds, 20 seconds, or 30 seconds. You don’t need fancy people and you don’t need fancy gear,” she said.

King continued, “Just write down whatever comes to your mind, or don’t. Improv. Watch other actors. Listen to interviews and watch The Actors Studio. It’s really about the doing. You don’t have to wait for some big opportunity or moment because of social media and the ways things are shared.”

“If you make something fantastic and great, people will see it,” she said. “You just want to start doing the work because if once you start doing it, you will feel that movement inside of yourself and you won’t feel stuck. Utilize your gifts,” she acknowledged.

Stage of her life

On the title of the current chapter of her life, she said with a sweet laugh, “TBD.” “I’m so happy,” she clarified.

Superpower of choice

If King were to have any superpower, it would be “to clearly and authentically communicate truth.”

Favorite mottos to live by

Regarding her favorite mottos to live by, she shared, “If it’s going to be funny later, it might as well be funny now.”

Success

King defined the word success simply as “freedom.”

