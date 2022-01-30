Review: ‘Butlers in Love’ is a captivating new Hallmark film

Corey Cott and Stacey Farber in 'Butlers in Love.' Photo Courtesy of Crown Media

On Saturday, January 29, the tender new original film “Butlers in Love” premiered on the Hallmark Channel. Digital Journal has the recap.

It stars Stacey Farber (“Virgin River”), Corey Cott (“The Good Fight”), and veteran actor Maxwell Caulfield (“Grease 2”), and this movie is a part of the network’s annual “New Year New Movies” programming event. Timothy O. Johnson and Maura Dunbar served as executive producers.

The film was eloquently written by Anna White, and it was directed by David Weaver.

The synopsis of “Butlers in Love” is as follows: In a prestigious butler academy, passionate Emma and rebellious Henry train to become royal butlers where the competition is fierce and sparks fly.

Since finding out about the International Butler Academy, it has been Emma’s (Stacey Farber) big dream in life to attend and make a home for herself among the elite rank of graduates.

Emma finds herself in a world where teamwork is everything, even though she likes to work alone. Henry (Corey Cott) is her fiercest competition, and she thinks he cops an attitude because he comes from a family of royal butlers.

Henry wants to be a chef, not a butler, which is something his family doesn’t understand or support. Thanks to Henry, Emma starts learning the power of working

with a team instead of trying to do everything herself.

Conversely, Emma encourages Henry to find a more constructive way of winning over his parents as opposed to being distant and caring so little about the profession she loves. Their connection makes all the difference in the world as Emma starts reevaluating her ambitions, goals, and priorities in life.

Maxwell Caulfield plays the role of Mr. Willoughby in a controlled and commanding fashion. Stacey Farber is delightful as Emma, and she had good chemistry with Corey Cott as Henry. They are able to keep their audience engaged in the story all the way through. Compliments to Timothy O. Johnson and Maura Dunbar for executive producing such a neat and compelling film. Well done all around.