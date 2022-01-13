Acclaimed producer Maura Dunbar to participate in the upcoming RomaDrama! Live event

Maura Dunbar. Photo Courtesy of RomaDrama Live!

Esteemed producer Maura Dunbar will be a part of the upcoming RomaDrama Live! event, which will take place at Palm Beach, Florida, from June 24 to 26, 2022.

Dunbar is the President and CEO of Engage Entertainment. She has over three decades of extensive television programming experience as a senior-level broadcast and cable executive, creator, and producer of original programming, and a highly successful media consultant.

Her rich and diverse experience has made her a recognized expert in programming strategies, development, packaging, and production of original programming with a proven track record of identifying, buying, developing, and overseeing the production of over 250 television movies and mini-series.

She has expertise in building a community around programming using new media and marketing platforms.

Previously, Dunbar served as Senior Vice President of Original Programming and Development for the Hallmark Channel, where she launched the channel’s franchise of original two-hour movies.

Prior to that, Dunbar worked for 16 years as a creative executive in the program development department of ABC Entertainment. During her tenure at the network, she developed more than 300 hours of original made-for-two-hour movies and minis.

As Vice President of mini-series and special projects, Dunbar distinguished herself for her ability to develop and produce content that achieved both ratings and critical success as well as garnering numerous Emmy nominations and awards, such as Stephen King’s The Stand, The Shining, Me and My Shadow: The Judy Garland Story (with Judy Davis), and Rear Window (starring Christopher Reeves).

In her interview with Digital Journal, RomaDrama Live! co-founder Gabrielle Graf Palmer revealed that they will be featuring Maura Dunbar for a panel with stars of some of her movies, including Trevor Donovan, Andrew Walker, Erin Cahill, and Natasha Bure. Dunbar will share some of her stories from the set.

For more information on RomaDrama Live!, check out their official website, and follow them on Instagram.

To learn more about acclaimed producer Maura Dunbar, check out her IMDb page and follow her on Instagram.