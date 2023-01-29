Diane Warren scores her 14th career Oscar nomination for ‘Best Original Song’

Diane Warren. Photo Credit: Chris Pizello

Songwriters Hall of Famer Diane Warren has a major reason to be proud. She scored her 14th career Oscar nomination in the “Best Original Song” category.

Warren is nominated for the song “”Applause” from “Tell It Like a Woman,” which is performed by acclaimed singer and actress Sofia Carson.

This nod marks Warren’s sixth consecutive nomination in this category since 2017.

This past November, Warren was recognized with an Honorary Academy Award. She is the first songwriter to receive this prestigious accolade.

‘Gonna Be You’

In other Diane Warren news, Dolly Parton, Belinda Carlisle, Cyndi Lauper, Gloria Estefan and Debbie Harry released the new single “Gonna Be You” from the Paramount Pictures film “80 For Brady,” which was penned by Warren. The movie is in theaters on February 3rd.

Dolly Parton remarked, “I’m so excited to be a part of 80 for Brady and the Diane Warren title song for it. Working with Jane, Lily, and Sally Field again, my older pals that are in the movie, and then working with all the wonderful artists on the song and video, like Belinda Carlisle, Cyndi Lauper, Gloria Estefan and Debbie Harry was a joy. This is very exciting to me. I love feeling like I’m still part of something great and being with those gals that we know are great was a thrill.”

Diane Warren expressed, “When I wrote ‘Gonna Be You’ for ’80 For Brady’, I wanted to write a song that celebrated these women’s deep friendship. Since 80 was in the title I got a crazy idea, why not get some of the most iconic singers from the 80s, who are still amazing and always will be, to all sing it?!!!! Everyone I approached said yes and was just as excited as me!! I’m honored to have Dolly Parton, Belinda Carlisle, Cyndi Lauper, Gloria Estefan and Debbie Harry on this song. ‘Gonna Be You’ is that song you want to sing along to with all your good friends.”

“Gonna Be You” is available on digital service providers by clicking here.

