Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Business

Has the wheel stopped turning? Consumers are falling out with brands

Are retailers experiencing a turbulent tide of consumer disillusionment?

Published

People shopping at the International Horse Show at Olympia. - © Tim Sandle
People shopping at the International Horse Show at Olympia. - © Tim Sandle

The company Freshworks has revealed new global data that shows how complex customer expectations have become. The standout finding is that consumers have very low expectations (in that just 14 percent expect to be wowed by brands).

One reason for this turbulent tide of consumer disillusionment is expressed in the finding that fifty-six percent of consumers said a brand’s customer service more often does not match the image they portray.

This is based on a poll of some 11,000 global consumers from Australia, Brazil, France, Germany, India, the Netherlands, Singapore, Sweden, the United Kingdom, and the U.S. The major behaviour that consumers are most seeking from brands is ‘honesty’ in that 80 percent indicated that they want brands to be more honest.

Next in line is service response, in that Speed matters. In this regard, 52 percent of consumers expect a quick resolution to their issues and 80 percent say they want faster responses from companies.

The data also reveals that 52 percent of customers stopped buying from a given company during the pandemic as a result of their communications. This related to different factors, such as the call center wait times were perceived as being too long; no response being received to a query; and the message back being unwelcomed, in the form of insensitive communications.

A sizable number of people said they do not enjoy communicating with brands and wish they did not have to interact, at 26 percent of the survey. When communication is required, the preference remains for email.

Consumers prefer to utilize email in order to make a complaint or to track an order. Other reasons for messaging include providing feedback or when seeking product support instructions.

The findings are not necessarily bad news for companies. In a way, the survey findings underscore a major opportunity for companies to exceed expectations in delighting their customers.

What is important for brands to reconcile is with the impossibility of separating the product from the customer experience. This means all aspects of the customer journey need to be considered. Brands also need to get in tune with the values held by different groups of consumers. In general, social justice and sustainability are key causes that many consumers care about and firms that embrace these societal changes perhaps stand a better chance of retaining customers and attracting new ones.

In this article:Brands, Consumers, Marketing, selling, shopping
Written By

Dr. Tim Sandle is Digital Journal's Editor-at-Large for science news. Tim specializes in science, technology, environmental, and health journalism. He is additionally a practising microbiologist; and an author. He is also interested in history, politics and current affairs.

You may also like:

Grace upgraded to hurricane, heads for Mexico Grace upgraded to hurricane, heads for Mexico

World

Grace upgraded to hurricane, heads for Mexico

The Mayan site of Tulum in the Mexican state of Quintana Roo is seen in March 2021 - Copyright AFP NICOLAS TUCATTropical storm Grace...

23 hours ago

World

Teenager takes to the skies on round-the-world record bid

Teenage pilot Zara Rutherford took her ultralight sports plane into the skies on the first leg of flight around the world.

23 hours ago

Business

Chip crunch forces Toyota to cut Sept production by 40%: report

Toyota will cut auto production by 40 percent in September as the global chip shortage hits its supply chain.

4 hours ago
Kristin Thorne Kristin Thorne

Entertainment

Kristin Thorne is honored with the ‘Excellence in Newscasting Award’ at the Long Island International Film Expo

Newscaster Kristin Thorne has a major reason to be proud. She was honored with the "Excellence in Newscasting Award" at the 2021 Long Island...

21 hours ago