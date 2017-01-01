|
Thirty-nine people were killed and dozens wounded Sunday when a gunman reportedly wearing a Santa outfit stormed a popular Istanbul nightclub and sprayed bullets at revellers celebrating the New Year.
President-elect Donald Trump again cast doubt on a US intelligence finding that Russia meddled in the US election through computer hacking, a conclusion that led to US sanctions against Moscow.
Burundi's environment minister was shot dead in the capital Bujumbura early Sunday, police said, the first assassination of its kind since the country was plunged into political turmoil in 2015.
A giant and very scary-looking manned robot out of James Cameron’s Avatar took its first steps in South Korea the other day. But the giant robot comes in peace, according to its creators at Hankook Mirae Technology, a South Korean robotics firm.
California's Silicon Valley is the epicenter of the technology revolution in the U.S. The wealth is palpable everywhere you look, yet over 30 percent of Silicon Valley residents are on public assistance and one-third of its schoolchildren are homeless.
What does your choice of smartphone reveal about your personality? Are Android users really more honest than iPhone users? New research says so.
The Amazon Wind Farm U.S. East, located on 22,000 acres of farmland near Elizabeth City, North Carolina, is the first utility-scale wind farm in the state and maybe the Southeast U.S. By the start of the New Year, it will be churning out electricity.
The astronauts on the International Space Station are celebrating Christmas Day in the same way as many people on Earth will celebrate the holiday. To add a special touch, NASA have issued some stunning December 25 pictures.
From Space X successfully landing a rocket on a floating platform to NASA's Juno probe reaching Jupiter after a journey of 1.8 billion miles, 2016 has been a year of many accomplishments in the space industry. Let's look at a few of the stories.
Deep in the caves of Goyet in Belgium researchers have found the grisly evidence that the Neanderthals did not just feast on horses or reindeer, but also on each other.
After someone has been involved in an accident, or following a tough session on the sports field, assessing concussion is difficult for it takes time for symptoms to emerge. For earlier detection scientists have discovered a biomarker.
Australia rang in the new year Sunday with a spectacular fireworks display in Sydney, sending rainbow-coloured showers into the night sky and defying the global terror attacks that cast a pall over 2016.Around 1.
At least 23 people have been killed and 17 are missing after a passenger boat caught fire on Sunday near Jakarta, according to officials.
South Korea's impeached President Park Geun-Hye on Sunday repeated denials of involvement in a snowballing corruption scandal and said rumours have been "getting out of hand", Yonhap news agency reported.
At the security cordon outside Istanbul's Reina nightclub, where a gunman went on the rampage killing New Year revellers, a man yells that he must get through, that he knows someone inside.
Ronda Rousey, former UFC bantamweight champion, returned to the octagon. However, her comeback ended in misery after she was defeated.
Liberty Media, the U.S. media company controlled by John Malone that acquired Formula One for $8 billion this year, is planning a huge overhaul of the motoring competition that it hopes will boost sponsorship revenue and its fanbase in the U.S.
Tennis superstar Serena Williams is marrying Reddit cofounder and Y Combinator partner Alexis Ohanian, according to a Thursday post she made on — where else — Reddit.
After the Cleveland Cavaliers mounted a big rally and beat the Golden State Warriors on Christmas day, the NBA released their "Last two minutes" report admitting that the officials blew a crucial call on the game's final possession.
On December 30, The 90's Band played their final show of the year at Mulcahy's Pub and Concert Hall in Wantagh, as part of 90's Night.
Digital Journal ranked its Top five female interviews of 2016 in music. These five women are arranged in alphabetical order.
The Broadway production "Turn of the Century" took place at the Palace Theatre in the heart of New York City. Digital Journal has the scoop.
Singer-songwriter Taylor Carson sat down and chatted with me prior to his show at The Paramount, where he opened for O.A.R.
T-Mobile has to stop giving its customers access to content that doesn't go against their data plans in the Netherlands.
Mexicans are bracing to kickstart the New Year on a sour note, with protests planned against the government's huge hike in gasoline prices.
Snapchat is trying to convince potential investors that one day it will become the next Facebook and it will be as popular as the social networking site.
Nisrin Akoubeh checks the oil and water before getting into her taxi and pulling into Amman's heavy traffic for another day of shuttling fellow women across the Jordanian capital.
The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is considering lowering its threshold for lead levels in children by at least 30 percent. The move would make it easier for health practitioners to identify more children affected by the heavy metal.
The cholera outbreak that hit Haiti after Hurricane Matthew slammed the island has been contained but persists due to lack of funding, according to the United Nations.
A new research, from Finland, suggests that regular sauna bathing by men can lower the risk of developing dementia. This is the outcome of a twenty-year study.
Hong Kong on Friday confirmed its second human case of bird flu this season, days after an elderly man died of the virus.
As 2016 comes to a close, the relationship between the public and the media has never been more fraught. Journalism and punditry have, in many ways, shown themselves to be out of touch with the reality that people faced this year.
South Korea's acting president pledged a return to stability in a New Year message aimed at reassuring the country after a political crisis triggered President Park Geun-Hye's impeachment.
President Francois Hollande said he would on Monday visit French troops fighting Islamic State jihadists in Iraq, as he warned that the terrorist threat within France was still live."We are not yet finished with the scourge of terrorism.
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu spoke on the phone Saturday with Russian President Vladimir Putin to discuss the conflict in Syria and "continued security cooperation", his office said.
China has declared a ban on all ivory trade and processing activities by the end of 2017. The decision has been declared "historic" by a number of conservation and environmental groups.
Canadian authorities say that over 20,000 marine animals, including fish, crabs, scallops lobsters, starfish, and other creatures have turned up dead along the beaches of southwest Nova Scotia, and no one knows what's behind the massive die-offs.
A newly discovered virus, that infects the fungus that causes white-nose syndrome in bats, could provide the means to track the spread of the disease. The fungus is killing huge numbers of bat populations in the U.S and Canada.
The mysterious deaths of marine animals in Digby, and in Plympton, Nova Scotia, continue to be of concern as scores of fish, crabs, clams and other marine species blanket the beaches along the Bay of Fundy.
Four Seasons Hotels and Resorts is bringing elegance and quality to Lower Manhattan with a newly opened New York Downtown location.
Gathered in a tent in the Algerian desert, 30 young women are preparing for a big day many thought they could never afford -- a wedding.
Cuba welcomed a record four million tourists in 2016, up 13 percent over last year, with much of the increase thanks to a crush of visitors from the US and Europe, officials said on Saturday.
