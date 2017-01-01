Email
Password
Remember meForgot password?
    Log in with Twitter

Istanbul nightclub attack kills 35 in New Year carnage

Turkey nightclub attack: What we know

By AFP
Thirty-nine people were killed and dozens wounded Sunday when a gunman reportedly wearing a Santa outfit stormed a popular Istanbul nightclub and sprayed bullets at revellers celebrating the New Year.

Trump again doubts US intelligence on Russian hacking

By AFP
President-elect Donald Trump again cast doubt on a US intelligence finding that Russia meddled in the US election through computer hacking, a conclusion that led to US sanctions against Moscow.

Burundi minister assassinated: police

By AFP
Burundi's environment minister was shot dead in the capital Bujumbura early Sunday, police said, the first assassination of its kind since the country was plunged into political turmoil in 2015.
technology

South Korea's 'Method-2' manned robot takes its first steps

By Karen Graham
A giant and very scary-looking manned robot out of James Cameron’s Avatar took its first steps in South Korea the other day. But the giant robot comes in peace, according to its creators at Hankook Mirae Technology, a South Korean robotics firm.

Silicon Valley's wealth has created a culture of homelessness

By Karen Graham
California's Silicon Valley is the epicenter of the technology revolution in the U.S. The wealth is palpable everywhere you look, yet over 30 percent of Silicon Valley residents are on public assistance and one-third of its schoolchildren are homeless.

What your choice of smartphone says about you

By Tim Sandle
What does your choice of smartphone reveal about your personality? Are Android users really more honest than iPhone users? New research says so.

Amazon is ready to flip the switch on utility-scale wind farm

By Karen Graham
The Amazon Wind Farm U.S. East, located on 22,000 acres of farmland near Elizabeth City, North Carolina, is the first utility-scale wind farm in the state and maybe the Southeast U.S. By the start of the New Year, it will be churning out electricity.
social media

French workers win 'right to disconnect'

By AFP
French companies will be required to guarantee a "right to disconnect" to their employees from Sunday as the country seeks to tackle the modern-day scourge of compulsive out-of-hours email checking.

U.S. asks foreign visitors to provide social media account info

By Brett Wilkins
Citing the 15-year-long global war against radical Islamic terrorism, the United States government has started asking some foreign visitors to provide information about their social media accounts.

Internet use in class leads to lower test scores

By Tim Sandle
New research provides a warning to school children who like to use the Internet in class. Surfing the Internet in class has been linked to poorer test scores.

US prosecutors ask Alexa: whodunit?

By AFP
Amazon's connected personal assistant Alexa may have witnessed a murder. But will she talk?
science

NASA issues stunning photographs of Christmas in space

By Tim Sandle
The astronauts on the International Space Station are celebrating Christmas Day in the same way as many people on Earth will celebrate the holiday. To add a special touch, NASA have issued some stunning December 25 pictures.

The year in space — Headlines that made the news in 2016

By Karen Graham
From Space X successfully landing a rocket on a floating platform to NASA's Juno probe reaching Jupiter after a journey of 1.8 billion miles, 2016 has been a year of many accomplishments in the space industry. Let's look at a few of the stories.

The caves that prove Neanderthals were cannibals

By AFP
Deep in the caves of Goyet in Belgium researchers have found the grisly evidence that the Neanderthals did not just feast on horses or reindeer, but also on each other.

Biomarker for concussion discovered

By Tim Sandle
After someone has been involved in an accident, or following a tough session on the sports field, assessing concussion is difficult for it takes time for symptoms to emerge. For earlier detection scientists have discovered a biomarker.
world

Australia kicks off global New Year party defying terror threat

By AFP
Australia rang in the new year Sunday with a spectacular fireworks display in Sydney, sending rainbow-coloured showers into the night sky and defying the global terror attacks that cast a pall over 2016.Around 1.

23 dead as Indonesia passenger boat catches fire: official

By AFP
At least 23 people have been killed and 17 are missing after a passenger boat caught fire on Sunday near Jakarta, according to officials.

S. Korea's Park denies involvement in corruption scandal

By AFP
South Korea's impeached President Park Geun-Hye on Sunday repeated denials of involvement in a snowballing corruption scandal and said rumours have been "getting out of hand", Yonhap news agency reported.

Agonised wait after night of horror at Istanbul club

By AFP
At the security cordon outside Istanbul's Reina nightclub, where a gunman went on the rampage killing New Year revellers, a man yells that he must get through, that he knows someone inside.
sports

Ronda Rousey defeated in under a minute

By Owen Weldon
Ronda Rousey, former UFC bantamweight champion, returned to the octagon. However, her comeback ended in misery after she was defeated.

New owner of Formula One wants to make it like the Super Bowl

By Business Insider
Liberty Media, the U.S. media company controlled by John Malone that acquired Formula One for $8 billion this year, is planning a huge overhaul of the motoring competition that it hopes will boost sponsorship revenue and its fanbase in the U.S.

Serena Williams is marrying Reddit cofounder Alexis Ohanian

By Business Insider
Tennis superstar Serena Williams is marrying Reddit cofounder and Y Combinator partner Alexis Ohanian, according to a Thursday post she made on — where else — Reddit.

Kevin Durant has harsh words for NBA's 'Last two minutes' report

By Business Insider
After the Cleveland Cavaliers mounted a big rally and beat the Golden State Warriors on Christmas day, the NBA released their "Last two minutes" report admitting that the officials blew a crucial call on the game's final possession.
entertainment

Review: The 90's Band plays final show of 2016 at Mulcahy's Pub Special

By Markos Papadatos
On December 30, The 90's Band played their final show of the year at Mulcahy's Pub and Concert Hall in Wantagh, as part of 90's Night.

Op-Ed: 5 Top Female Music Interviews of 2016

By Markos Papadatos
Digital Journal ranked its Top five female interviews of 2016 in music. These five women are arranged in alphabetical order.

Review: 'Turn of the Century' is a pleasant magical production Special

By Markos Papadatos
The Broadway production "Turn of the Century" took place at the Palace Theatre in the heart of New York City. Digital Journal has the scoop.

Chatting with Taylor Carson at The Paramount Special

By Markos Papadatos
Singer-songwriter Taylor Carson sat down and chatted with me prior to his show at The Paramount, where he opened for O.A.R.
business

Netherlands ban T-Mobile's free streaming music service

By Owen Weldon
T-Mobile has to stop giving its customers access to content that doesn't go against their data plans in the Netherlands.

Mexicans plan protests over New Year fuel price hike

By AFP
Mexicans are bracing to kickstart the New Year on a sour note, with protests planned against the government's huge hike in gasoline prices.

Snapchat tries convincing investors it can be the next Facebook

By Owen Weldon
Snapchat is trying to convince potential investors that one day it will become the next Facebook and it will be as popular as the social networking site.

Women at wheel of 'pink taxis' challenge Jordan norms

By AFP
Nisrin Akoubeh checks the oil and water before getting into her taxi and pulling into Amman's heavy traffic for another day of shuttling fellow women across the Jordanian capital.
health

CDC considers lowering lead level threshold by 30 percent

By Karen Graham
The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is considering lowering its threshold for lead levels in children by at least 30 percent. The move would make it easier for health practitioners to identify more children affected by the heavy metal.

Fighting Haiti's cholera outbreak requires more funds: UN

By AFP
The cholera outbreak that hit Haiti after Hurricane Matthew slammed the island has been contained but persists due to lack of funding, according to the United Nations.

Frequent use of saunas prevent dementia in men

By Tim Sandle
A new research, from Finland, suggests that regular sauna bathing by men can lower the risk of developing dementia. This is the outcome of a twenty-year study.

Hong Kong reports second human case of bird flu

By AFP
Hong Kong on Friday confirmed its second human case of bird flu this season, days after an elderly man died of the virus.
politics

Op-Ed: What do journalists make? Digital Journal has the answer

By Jack Derricourt
As 2016 comes to a close, the relationship between the public and the media has never been more fraught. Journalism and punditry have, in many ways, shown themselves to be out of touch with the reality that people faced this year.

S Korea acting president promises return to stability

By AFP
South Korea's acting president pledged a return to stability in a New Year message aimed at reassuring the country after a political crisis triggered President Park Geun-Hye's impeachment.

Hollande to visit French troops in Iraq Monday

By AFP
President Francois Hollande said he would on Monday visit French troops fighting Islamic State jihadists in Iraq, as he warned that the terrorist threat within France was still live."We are not yet finished with the scourge of terrorism.

Israel PM discusses Syria conflict with Putin

By AFP
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu spoke on the phone Saturday with Russian President Vladimir Putin to discuss the conflict in Syria and "continued security cooperation", his office said.
environment

China to ban ivory by 2017

By Tim Sandle
China has declared a ban on all ivory trade and processing activities by the end of 2017. The decision has been declared "historic" by a number of conservation and environmental groups.

Four theories on what's behind the Nova Scotia marine deaths

By Karen Graham
Canadian authorities say that over 20,000 marine animals, including fish, crabs, scallops lobsters, starfish, and other creatures have turned up dead along the beaches of southwest Nova Scotia, and no one knows what's behind the massive die-offs.

Virus helps to track white nose syndrome in bats

By Tim Sandle
A newly discovered virus, that infects the fungus that causes white-nose syndrome in bats, could provide the means to track the spread of the disease. The fungus is killing huge numbers of bat populations in the U.S and Canada.

Don't eat those dead and dying herring washing up in Nova Scotia

By Karen Graham
The mysterious deaths of marine animals in Digby, and in Plympton, Nova Scotia, continue to be of concern as scores of fish, crabs, clams and other marine species blanket the beaches along the Bay of Fundy.
life

Four Seasons Hotel New York Downtown: Hotel fit for the Big Apple

By Digital Journal Staff
Four Seasons Hotels and Resorts is bringing elegance and quality to Lower Manhattan with a newly opened New York Downtown location.

CDC considers lowering lead level threshold by 30 percent

By Karen Graham
The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is considering lowering its threshold for lead levels in children by at least 30 percent. The move would make it easier for health practitioners to identify more children affected by the heavy metal.

For poor Algerians, mass weddings a chance to celebrate

By AFP
Gathered in a tent in the Algerian desert, 30 young women are preparing for a big day many thought they could never afford -- a wedding.

Cuba reports banner tourism year in 2016

By AFP
Cuba welcomed a record four million tourists in 2016, up 13 percent over last year, with much of the increase thanks to a crush of visitors from the US and Europe, officials said on Saturday.
Latest News
Top News
Trump again doubts US intelligence on Russian hacking
Cyprus volunteers struggle to feed soaring cat population
S Korea acting president promises return to stability
Elite Iraq units link up for Mosul assault: officers
The year in space — Headlines that made the news in 2016
Burundi minister assassinated: police
South Korea's 'Method-2' manned robot takes its first steps
Istanbul nightclub attack kills 35 in New Year carnage
Op-Ed: 5 Top Female Music Interviews of 2016
Turkey nightclub attack: What we know