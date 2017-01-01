|
The Kremlin Monday branded a hacking report by US intelligence baseless and amateurish, saying Moscow is growing tired of denying claims the Russian government meddled in the US election.
The massive storm system that came on shore in California Sunday brought with it heavy rains, flooding, and mudslides. The storm is also responsible for the death of one of Calaveras County's oldest residents, the Tunnel Tree.
WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange insisted Monday that the leaked Democratic Party material they published before the US presidential election did not come from the Russian government.
Construction of the world's tallest solar power tower is underway in Israel's sun-drenched Negev desert. The 820 foot (250 meters) tower will stand in the middle of a 121-megawatt concentrated solar complex, slated to begin operations by the end of 2017.
With France's presidential election less than four months away, political parties have been urged to practise "digital hygiene" to avoid cyberattacks, Defence Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian said Sunday.
In spite of the fact that a survey showed that 66 percent of Norwegians oppose the move while only 17 percent favor it, the Norwegian parliament has given the go-ahead to switch off the FM radio network in favor of digital audio broadcasting (DAB).
A new battery, intended for smartphones and other mobile devices, promises to boost power and running time. This comes about by the battery weight being reduced by half.
Researchers are developing a spider silk that has antimicrobial properties, for use with regenerative medicine, wound healing and for drug delivery.
Sea sponges seem to be unlikely creatures as to inform us about modern construction, yet researchers have been studying orange puffball sea sponges for inspiration. Of interest is how the sponges avoid buckling under water pressure.
A debate has been raging in the world of physics over whether the long-held theorem that cold water freezes faster than hot water remains correct, and that, instead, hot water freezes faster. We assess the issues.
A recent concern has been raised about heartburn drugs and a connection to an increased risk of stroke. This follows earlier studies linking this type of medication to dementia, kidney and heart problems. Digital Journal looks into the issue.
The United States on Monday slapped sanctions on Russia's most senior criminal investigator and two agents alleged to have poisoned ex-spy Alexander Litvinenko in London.
Venezuelan opposition lawmakers Monday passed a key motion against President Nicolas Maduro in a bid to force early elections in the country suffering a crisis that has caused food shortages.
A report from the Council of Foreign relations shows that in 2016 the US dropped an average of 72 bombs every day or three every hour. The think tank, located in New York City, noted that 26,171 bombs were dropped on 6 different countries.
Mexico's new foreign minister vowed on Monday that his country will negotiate with US President-elect Donald Trump's administration "without fear.
James Kirland is out to spoil Miguel Cotto's planned rematch against Canelo Alvarez as the two brawlers start training for their February 25 showdown at the Ford Center at The Star in Frisco, Texas.
Manny Pacquiao's longtime promoter Bob Arum is set to fly to the Philippines in the next few days to discuss his fight plan for Pacquiao when the fighting senator returns to the ring in late April this year.
While Bob Arum appears to be stunned by a reported $20 million guaranteed prize being floated by Manny Pacquiao's adviser Michael Koncz for a possible title fight against Terence Crawford, chances are he may grant it when he meets with Pacquiao soon.
Fight fans were rejoicing with the imminent Manny Pacquiao-Terence Crawford showdown this April when all of a sudden, Pacquiao's longtime promoter Bob Arum named relatively unknown Australian boxer Jeff Horn as Pacquiao's next possible opponent.
The new series "The Crown" on Netflix won last night's Golden Globe for Best Drama. It has received rave reviews for its stellar acting and production quality,
Whimsical modern-day musical "La La Land" pirouetted its way into major Oscars contention as it swept the board at the Golden Globes, the glitziest party of the showbiz year.
Josh Knotts, the 2016 Merlin Award winner, chatted with Digital Journal about his respected career in magic and illusions. The Merlin Award is the Academy Award equivalent in magic.
Our top 10 feature-length films of the year were carefully selected from the hundreds of movies watched and reviewed in 2016, and includes a cross-section of genres and awards frontrunners.
Scandal-hit German carmaker Volkswagen said Monday it increased sales in 2016, despite strong headwinds after it admitted to cheating on regulatory emissions tests for millions of vehicles.VW said it had delivered 5.99 million vehicles last year, up 2....
The Limited, a women's clothing company, has announced that all of its clothing stores would be closed by the end of Sunday.
Trump has targeted Japanese car production in Mexico as well as that of U.S. auto makers in an attempt to bring production back to the United States.
In Japan, three-day weekend policies could be the first step toward a public-health campaign centered on fixing the country's poor work-life balance.
The chemical activity that could unlock the anti-cancer properties of a spicy Indian pepper plant has been studied. The medicinal properties of the long pepper date back thousands of years. The aim is to synthesize the chemical as an anti-cancer compound.
Provincial Health Minister Eric Hoskins spoke with Toronto mayor John Tory today, telling him the province backs the city's plan to open three safe injection sites, committing to fund the sites at an estimated cost of $1.6 million annually.
The therapeutic effects of carbon monoxide-releasing molecules have been used to develop a new antibiotic to combat the sexually transmitted infection gonorrhea.
Lyme disease is continuing to spread, via ticks, across the U.S. A sign of further potential disease transfer, a new study has discovered the ticks carrying the disease in eastern national parks.
Not too long ago, WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange was Public Enemy Number One to many prominent conservative figures including Donald Trump and Sarah Palin, both of whom openly called for his execution for what they considered his treasonous ways.
Venezuela's opposition will seek Monday to trigger early elections by declaring that President Nicolas Maduro has "abandoned his post," launching a fresh political battle in a country fighting off economic collapse.
China said Monday it "firmly opposed" a meeting between Taiwan President Tsai Ing-Wen and Senator Ted Cruz, as a state-run newspaper warned of "revenge" against President-elect Donald Trump should he abandon the One China policy.
Rival Cypriot leaders on Monday resumed UN-backed peace talks seen as a historic opportunity to end decades of conflict on the divided island, but the outcome is far from certain."We are now in the final moment.
A cold snap gripping Europe has killed more than 30 people in recent days, left thousands of travellers stranded in snow-covered Turkey and brought fresh misery for migrants and the homeless.
Swathes of southern Thailand remained submerged Monday as fresh rain deepened misery in the flood-stricken zone, prompting a scramble to pump water from the worst-hit areas.
A massive storm system has moved into Northern California, bringing with it widespread heavy rains and mountain snow. The system also brings with it the threat of flash flooding as many rivers are already close to flood stage.
Blizzards and icy temperatures in Europe have left over 20 people dead and even blanketed the Greek islands and southern Italy in snow, prompting Pope Francis to draw attention to the homeless suffering in the freezing cold.
Four Seasons Hotels and Resorts is bringing elegance and quality to Lower Manhattan with a newly opened New York Downtown location.
Behind the centuries-old stone walls of a Benedictine monastery in northern France, monks are busy bringing a long-lost tradition back to life.
