US President-elect Donald Trump has given a joint interview to The Times and Bild newspapers, discussing a range of topics that will hit his inbox following Friday's inauguration.
Oslo will ban diesel cars from the road for at least two days this week in a bid to combat rising air pollution, angering some motorists after they were urged to buy diesel cars a few years ago.
China is running out of patience with Donald Trump's stance on Taiwan, state media said on Monday, and will "take the gloves off" if he keeps challenging the One China policy.
The Delta, B.C. police department became the first in Canada to deploy technology allowing officers to fire GPS darts into fleeing vehicles. This allows police to track wanted drivers rather than requiring officers to engage in high-speed pursuits.
Donald Trump has been crowing as companies including Ford renounce plans to move factories to Mexico. But the main beneficiaries of this shift back to the US aren't saying much by way of celebration -- industrial robots don't tend to speak.
Global investment in renewables and low-carbon technologies suffered a setback in 2016 as demand in China and Japan faltered, according to new research from Bloomberg New Energy Finance (BNEF).
Chinese smartphone giant Xiaomi has admitted it grew "too fast" and is still not making any profit on handset sales. After rapidly climbing to the top of the mobile charts, the company is now struggling to expand into international markets.
Plan to build a 1.8-mile tunnel near Stonehenge and widen nearby highway A303 has been given the green light by the British government. Construction is estimated to cost £2 billion ($2.4 billion).
Bacterial cells have been engineered to produce quantities of a chemical called serine. This chemical has a useful function – it is used to manufacture detergents and its acts as a building block for many industrially important chemicals.
A new method for converting carbon dioxide into carbon monoxide has been developed. This process step could be used to drive efficiencies in biofuel production, as well as aiding with the manufacture of some chemical products.
Scientists have successfully grown functional stomach and intestinal tissues. This has been created to study diseases and new drugs, and looking at the interactions between health and disease.
Dozens of inmates on Monday occupied the roof of a Brazilian jail where the country's latest prison massacre took place.
There are no neighbours and the views are stunning, and if you can live without heating, running water, electricity and internet, then why not apply for a job as a hermit?
Former child soldier-turned-warlord Dominic Ongwen was back in the dock Monday as the first witness appeared in the trial of the Ugandan ex-commander of the Lord's Resistance Army due to last several years.
German Chancellor Angela Merkel insisted on Monday that "we Europeans have our fate in our own hands", after Donald Trump criticised the EU and praised Britain's decision to leave the bloc.
With the second half of the 2016-17 NHL season now in full swing, several teams that failed to make the Stanley Cup Playoffs last season, are in good position to play for a championship later this year.
With just four teams left vying for the Lombardi Trophy, the 2016-17 NFL season is nearly complete, but for those on the outside, the time is now to find the help that could make next season memorable.
The 2016-17 NBA season is nearly at the halfway mark and college basketball has entered conference play, giving fans plenty to watch heading towards the playoffs and March madness.
Graham Taylor, who managed the England football (soccer) team, as well as the major league clubs Watford and Aston Villa, has died at the age of 72.
February of 2017 will be quite the busy month for 98 Degrees founding member Jeff Timmons. He will partake in a charity event in Texas, and a fashion event in New York.
Pop star Nick Tangorra sat down and chatted with me at a local restaurant in New York about his New Year's resolutions and plans for 2017.
Grammy-winning pop superstar Ed Sheeran is back with his new single "Shape of You," and it is an impressive track. It was released on Atlantic Records.
Pop superstar Adam Lambert has dedicated his performance of "Faith" to his late musical influence, British musician George Michael.
South Korean prosecutors on Monday sought the arrest of the heir to giant conglomerate Samsung for bribery in connection with a political scandal that has seen President Park Geun-Hye impeached.
That smoked salmon you bought for the New Year's festivities has a story to tell.The salmon may have been raised in Scotland -- but it probably began life as roe in Norway.Harvested at a coastal farm, the fish may have been sent to Poland to be smoked....
The World Economic Forum (WEF) claims that rising inequality and polarisation within societies could result in the reversal of globalization without urgent action taken to address problems.
Takata, the Japanese car parts maker, will pay $1 billion in penalties in the United States for concealing defects in its exploding airbags.
To protect medical staff, the vulnerable or simply concerned members of the public from viruses, researchers have discovered that adding a small amount of salt to facemasks helps to eliminate viral threats.
Several frozen fish and meat products are being recalled from sores around the U.K. The foods are reportedly "unsafe" for human consumption.
A United States report on marijuana, by the US National Academies of Sciences, Engineering and Medicine, concludes marijuana use can ease chronic pain and help some sleep but it also could raise the risk of becoming schizophrenic.
Instead of teetering on the edge of a cliff when it comes to the growing number of antibiotic-resistant bacterial infections, we have now fallen off that cliff. A Nevada woman has died of a "superbug" resistant to all known antibiotics.
In a surprise move, Justin Trudeau, Canadian Prime Minister, replaced prominent Liberal Stephan Dion by Chrystia Freeland who had been serving as international trade minister.
Lithuania said Monday it plans to use EU funds to build a fence on the border with Russia's highly militarised Kaliningrad exclave to boost security and prevent smuggling.
Outgoing US Vice President Joe Biden on Monday urged the international community to remain united in the face of Russian "aggression", insisting sanctions on Moscow should stay over its actions in Ukraine.
Turkey was a key step closer on Monday to dramatically expanding the powers of President Recep Tayyip Erdogan after parliament approved, on first reading, a bill critics fear will lead to one-man rule.
Several studies have shown how climate change is affecting insect populations, results in death. A new study takes a different approach and shows how global warming is affecting the ability of some insects to reproduce.
Feral cats now cover over 99.8 percent of Australia's land areas. New research has examined the numbers of feral cats and considered the ecological impact and the relationship with human society.
A Japanese ship has been caught with a slaughtered whale in the Antarctic in defiance of an international court decision against Tokyo's hunts, activist group Sea Shepherd said Sunday.
Millions of mysterious prehistoric tiny shrimp, lying dormant in the desert for many years, hatch in Central Australian desert after record-breaking rain and flash flooding.
On a wintry afternoon, tourists huddle around their guide outside Vienna's central train station.
The Public Health Agency of Canada (PHAC), in collaboration with federal and provincial public health partners, is investigating an outbreak of Escherichia coli, called E. coli O121. The source of the outbreak has not been identified.
