Pound drops after Brexit backing from Trump

Key points from Trump interview

By AFP
US President-elect Donald Trump has given a joint interview to The Times and Bild newspapers, discussing a range of topics that will hit his inbox following Friday's inauguration.

Oslo temporarily bars diesel cars to combat pollution

By AFP
Oslo will ban diesel cars from the road for at least two days this week in a bid to combat rising air pollution, angering some motorists after they were urged to buy diesel cars a few years ago.

China will 'take the gloves off' over Taiwan: media

By AFP
China is running out of patience with Donald Trump's stance on Taiwan, state media said on Monday, and will "take the gloves off" if he keeps challenging the One China policy.
technology

Delta police become first Canadian department to employ GPS darts

By Arthur Weinreb
The Delta, B.C. police department became the first in Canada to deploy technology allowing officers to fire GPS darts into fleeing vehicles. This allows police to track wanted drivers rather than requiring officers to engage in high-speed pursuits.

Robot arms replace factory hands

By AFP
Donald Trump has been crowing as companies including Ford renounce plans to move factories to Mexico. But the main beneficiaries of this shift back to the US aren't saying much by way of celebration -- industrial robots don't tend to speak.

Investments in global clean energy projects drops 18 percent

By Karen Graham
Global investment in renewables and low-carbon technologies suffered a setback in 2016 as demand in China and Japan faltered, according to new research from Bloomberg New Energy Finance (BNEF).

Xiaomi admits it grew 'too fast'

By James Walker
Chinese smartphone giant Xiaomi has admitted it grew "too fast" and is still not making any profit on handset sales. After rapidly climbing to the top of the mobile charts, the company is now struggling to expand into international markets.
social media

BBC partners with Facebook to take on threat of fake news stories

By Jack Derricourt
In an effort to fight back against the wave of fake news stories affecting the Internet and social media worldwide, the BBC is expanding its efforts to combat false stories impersonating valid journalism.

The one person who can't be blocked on Facebook is Zuckerberg

By Tim Sandle
From time to time someone pops up on Facebook whose feed you don't wish to read or who annoys you in some way. Blocking them is relatively straightforward. Except for one person, that is — the founder of Facebook.

Ex-Microsoft employees claim jobs caused them to suffer from PTSD

By Arthur Weinreb
Two former employees of Microsoft launched a negligence lawsuit against the company claiming being required to view child pornography and violent images as part of their jobs caused them to suffer from PTSD. Microsoft denies the company was negligent.

Martin Shkreli suspended from Twitter for harassing woman

By Owen Weldon
Recently, Martin Shkreli went on a Twitter rant about writer Lauren Duca. Apparently he direct-messaged her asking her to go to the inauguration to her, and when she turned him down, he allegedly harassed her.
science

Controversial Stonehenge tunnel given OK by U.K. government

By Karen Graham
Plan to build a 1.8-mile tunnel near Stonehenge and widen nearby highway A303 has been given the green light by the British government. Construction is estimated to cost £2 billion ($2.4 billion).

Essential Science: Using bacteria to generate useful chemicals

By Tim Sandle
Bacterial cells have been engineered to produce quantities of a chemical called serine. This chemical has a useful function – it is used to manufacture detergents and its acts as a building block for many industrially important chemicals.

New carbon dioxide recycling method aids biofuels

By Tim Sandle
A new method for converting carbon dioxide into carbon monoxide has been developed. This process step could be used to drive efficiencies in biofuel production, as well as aiding with the manufacture of some chemical products.

Scientists engineer human stomach for research

By Tim Sandle
Scientists have successfully grown functional stomach and intestinal tissues. This has been created to study diseases and new drugs, and looking at the interactions between health and disease.
world

Prisoners occupy roof of Brazil jail after massacre

By AFP
Dozens of inmates on Monday occupied the roof of a Brazilian jail where the country's latest prison massacre took place.

Job opening in Austria: part-time hermit

By AFP
There are no neighbours and the views are stunning, and if you can live without heating, running water, electricity and internet, then why not apply for a job as a hermit?

Trial of Ugandan LRA warlord Dominic Ongwen resumes in The Hague

By AFP
Former child soldier-turned-warlord Dominic Ongwen was back in the dock Monday as the first witness appeared in the trial of the Ugandan ex-commander of the Lord's Resistance Army due to last several years.

Europe's fate 'in our own hands': Merkel after Trump barbs

By AFP
German Chancellor Angela Merkel insisted on Monday that "we Europeans have our fate in our own hands", after Donald Trump criticised the EU and praised Britain's decision to leave the bloc.
sports

2017 NHL Mock Draft: Updated first round projections

By Larry Seely
With the second half of the 2016-17 NHL season now in full swing, several teams that failed to make the Stanley Cup Playoffs last season, are in good position to play for a championship later this year.

2017 NFL Mock Draft: First round projections and analysis

By Larry Seely
With just four teams left vying for the Lombardi Trophy, the 2016-17 NFL season is nearly complete, but for those on the outside, the time is now to find the help that could make next season memorable.

2017 NBA Mock Draft: Updated first round projections

By Larry Seely
The 2016-17 NBA season is nearly at the halfway mark and college basketball has entered conference play, giving fans plenty to watch heading towards the playoffs and March madness.

Former England football manager Graham Taylor has died

By Tim Sandle
Graham Taylor, who managed the England football (soccer) team, as well as the major league clubs Watford and Aston Villa, has died at the age of 72.
entertainment

Jeff Timmons to partake in Texas charity event for Autism Speaks

By Markos Papadatos
February of 2017 will be quite the busy month for 98 Degrees founding member Jeff Timmons. He will partake in a charity event in Texas, and a fashion event in New York.

Catching up with Nick Tangorra: New Year's resolutions Special

By Markos Papadatos
Pop star Nick Tangorra sat down and chatted with me at a local restaurant in New York about his New Year's resolutions and plans for 2017.

Review: Ed Sheeran delights on new radio single 'Shape of You' Special

By Markos Papadatos
Grammy-winning pop superstar Ed Sheeran is back with his new single "Shape of You," and it is an impressive track. It was released on Atlantic Records.

Review: Adam Lambert dedicates 'Faith' performance to George Michael

By Markos Papadatos
Pop superstar Adam Lambert has dedicated his performance of "Faith" to his late musical influence, British musician George Michael.
business

S.Korea prosecutors seek arrest of Samsung heir

By AFP
South Korean prosecutors on Monday sought the arrest of the heir to giant conglomerate Samsung for bribery in connection with a political scandal that has seen President Park Geun-Hye impeached.

The global chain that produces your fish

By AFP
That smoked salmon you bought for the New Year's festivities has a story to tell.The salmon may have been raised in Scotland -- but it probably began life as roe in Norway.Harvested at a coastal farm, the fish may have been sent to Poland to be smoked....

Op-Ed: World Economic Forum sees five main risks to economy in 2017

By Ken Hanly
The World Economic Forum (WEF) claims that rising inequality and polarisation within societies could result in the reversal of globalization without urgent action taken to address problems.

Takata fined $1 billion over exploding airbag scandal

By Owen Weldon
Takata, the Japanese car parts maker, will pay $1 billion in penalties in the United States for concealing defects in its exploding airbags.
health

Protecting people from viruses by adding salt to facemasks

By Tim Sandle
To protect medical staff, the vulnerable or simply concerned members of the public from viruses, researchers have discovered that adding a small amount of salt to facemasks helps to eliminate viral threats.

Frozen fish and meat recalled in U.K.

By Tim Sandle
Several frozen fish and meat products are being recalled from sores around the U.K. The foods are reportedly "unsafe" for human consumption.

U.S. report reviews health impact of marijuana use

By Ken Hanly
A United States report on marijuana, by the US National Academies of Sciences, Engineering and Medicine, concludes marijuana use can ease chronic pain and help some sleep but it also could raise the risk of becoming schizophrenic.

U.S. woman dies of 'superbug' infection no antibiotic could treat

By Karen Graham
Instead of teetering on the edge of a cliff when it comes to the growing number of antibiotic-resistant bacterial infections, we have now fallen off that cliff. A Nevada woman has died of a "superbug" resistant to all known antibiotics.
politics

Op-Ed: New Canadian Foreign Affairs Minister banned from Russia

By Ken Hanly
In a surprise move, Justin Trudeau, Canadian Prime Minister, replaced prominent Liberal Stephan Dion by Chrystia Freeland who had been serving as international trade minister.

Lithuania to build fence on border with Russian exclave

By AFP
Lithuania said Monday it plans to use EU funds to build a fence on the border with Russia's highly militarised Kaliningrad exclave to boost security and prevent smuggling.

Biden urges unity in face of Russian 'aggression'

By AFP
Outgoing US Vice President Joe Biden on Monday urged the international community to remain united in the face of Russian "aggression", insisting sanctions on Moscow should stay over its actions in Ukraine.

Turkey takes key step to expanding Erdogan powers

By AFP
Turkey was a key step closer on Monday to dramatically expanding the powers of President Recep Tayyip Erdogan after parliament approved, on first reading, a bill critics fear will lead to one-man rule.
environment

Global warming harms insect reproduction

By Tim Sandle
Several studies have shown how climate change is affecting insect populations, results in death. A new study takes a different approach and shows how global warming is affecting the ability of some insects to reproduce.

Feral cats now found in all parts of Australia

By Tim Sandle
Feral cats now cover over 99.8 percent of Australia's land areas. New research has examined the numbers of feral cats and considered the ecological impact and the relationship with human society.

Sea Shepherd finds Japanese ship 'with slaughtered whale'

By AFP
A Japanese ship has been caught with a slaughtered whale in the Antarctic in defiance of an international court decision against Tokyo's hunts, activist group Sea Shepherd said Sunday.

Heavy desert rain brings millions of shrimps back to life

By Kesavan Unnikrishnan
Millions of mysterious prehistoric tiny shrimp, lying dormant in the desert for many years, hatch in Central Australian desert after record-breaking rain and flash flooding.
life

Vienna's homeless show tourists life on the street

By AFP
On a wintry afternoon, tourists huddle around their guide outside Vienna's central train station.

E. coli outbreak in Canada under investigation — Warning issued

By Karen Graham
The Public Health Agency of Canada (PHAC), in collaboration with federal and provincial public health partners, is investigating an outbreak of Escherichia coli, called E. coli O121. The source of the outbreak has not been identified.

