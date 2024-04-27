Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Business

Rating agencies doubt France’s target to cut massive debt

AFP

Published

Moody's rating agency left its assessment of France's huge public debt unchanged at ‘Aa2’ but with Fitch said France's debt targets are unlikely to be met
Moody's rating agency left its assessment of France's huge public debt unchanged at ‘Aa2’ but with Fitch said France's debt targets are unlikely to be met - Copyright AFP Kenzo TRIBOUILLARD
Moody's rating agency left its assessment of France's huge public debt unchanged at ‘Aa2’ but with Fitch said France's debt targets are unlikely to be met - Copyright AFP Kenzo TRIBOUILLARD

Two major ratings agencies left their assessment of France’s huge debt pile unchanged Friday, but cast doubt on the government’s debt reduction target.

Moody’s maintained France’s sovereign rating at “Aa2” with a stable outlook. Fitch, which downgraded its rating for France last year, left it unchanged at “AA-” with a stable outlook.

France’s public deficit widened to 5.5 percent of GDP in 2023, overshooting the government’s 4.9 percent target. And with the debt stock equal to 110.6 percent of GDP, France has the third highest debt ratio in the European Union after Greece and Italy.

The government has set a target of bringing debt below 3.0 percent of GDP by 2027. But both agencies cast doubts.

Moody’s said it was “unlikely” that France will hit its deficit target of 2.9 percent in 2027. “Progress in sustainably reducing the budget deficit and government debt is limited,” it said in a commentary.

The agency predicted that debt could reach “almost 115 percent of GDP by 2027”.

“France’s interest burden will gradually rise and could double over the next decade if the debt level does not materially decline,” it added.

Fitch said “it will be difficult to achieve this target as deficit narrowing measures remain largely unspecified, France has only met the 3 percent deficit criterion in four out of the last 20 years.” 

French Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire said in a statement that the agencies’ decisions should “encourage us to redouble our determination to restore our public finances and meet the objective” of getting debt below 3.0 percent in 2027.

“We will keep to our strategy based on growth and full employment, structural reforms and the reduction of public spending,” he added.

France lost its triple-A rating in 2012, though double-A still implies only a minimal chance of a default.

“France’s ratings are supported by its wealthy and diversified economy with supportive demographic trends,” Moody’s said.

“Structural reforms have started to address credit challenges such as high unemployment and weakening competitiveness.”

In this article:debt, France, Government, Rating
AFP
Written By

With 2,400 staff representing 100 different nationalities, AFP covers the world as a leading global news agency. AFP provides fast, comprehensive and verified coverage of the issues affecting our daily lives.

You may also like:

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken (L) is paying his second visit to China in less than a year US Secretary of State Antony Blinken (L) is paying his second visit to China in less than a year

World

China warns Blinken against US pressure in top-level talks

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken (L) is paying his second visit to China in less than a year - Copyright POOL/AFP Mark SchiefelbeinShaun...

21 hours ago
Google-parent Alphabet soared with Microsoft in after-hours trade following forecast-beating earnings Google-parent Alphabet soared with Microsoft in after-hours trade following forecast-beating earnings

Business

Asian markets mixed as strong US tech earnings offset poor data

Google-parent Alphabet soared with Microsoft in after-hours trade following forecast-beating earnings - Copyright GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA/AFP Drew AngererMarkets were mixed on Friday after...

21 hours ago

Life

Gamers are seeking to elevate their skills by running

An expert explains why keen gamers should consider running as part of their regular routine.

14 hours ago
People wave the Palestinian flag during protests in Doha after the outbreak of the Gaza war People wave the Palestinian flag during protests in Doha after the outbreak of the Gaza war

World

Qataris ‘strike back’ at Gaza mediation critics

People wave the Palestinian flag during protests in Doha after the outbreak of the Gaza war - Copyright AFP Rabih DAHERCallum PATONCriticism of Qatar...

19 hours ago