Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

World

Russia declares Estonian PM ‘wanted’ in war memorials spat

AFP

Published

Kaja Kallas has led Estonia since 2021
Kaja Kallas has led Estonia since 2021 - Copyright AFP Pablo PORCIUNCULA
Kaja Kallas has led Estonia since 2021 - Copyright AFP Pablo PORCIUNCULA

Russia declared Estonian leader Kaja Kallas and several other European officials as “wanted” on Tuesday over their alleged involvement in the destruction of Soviet-era war memorials.

The monuments, some of which commemorate the Red Army, had long been controversial in Estonia, Latvia and Lithuania and seen by many as symbols of their time under Soviet occupation.

The three Baltic states began removing and demolishing some of them in response to Russia’s full-scale assault on Ukraine in 2022, prompting outrage in Moscow.

Russia said it had added several people to its wanted list in response to the “destruction of monuments to Soviet soldiers”.

“Crimes against the memory of the liberators of the world from Nazism and fascism must be punished. And this is just the beginning,” foreign ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said.

The Kremlin said those declared wanted had taken “hostile actions against historical memory” and Russia.

“These are the people who are responsible for decisions that are actually an abuse of historical memory,” Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters.

Among those added were Estonian state secretary Taimar Peterkop, as well as Karol Nawrocki, the head of Poland’s Institute of National Remembrance.

Lithuanian Culture Minister Simonas Kairys, who was also added to the list, accused Russia of distorting facts.

“The regime is doing what it has always done: it is trying to stifle freedom… and to continue to create its own version that is at odds with facts or logic,” he told AFP.

– ‘Total Russophobia’ –

The move marks a further worsening in relations between Russia and the Baltics, all of which are now members of the European Union and Western-led NATO military alliance.

Russia downgraded its diplomatic relations with Estonia in January 2023 and ordered the country’s ambassador to leave Russia, accusing the Baltic country of “total Russophobia.”

All three Baltic states — Estonia, Latvia and Lithuania — had already expelled Russian diplomats from their countries amid tensions over the conflict in Ukraine.

Their relations with Moscow have remained tense since they gained independence during the collapse of the Soviet Union, which they always viewed as an occupying power.

While the hundreds of monuments built during the Soviet era had long been a sensitive subject in the three countries, Russia’s assault on Ukraine led to a full-scale push for their removal.

The conflict has also raised fears of a possible armed confrontation with Russia, with all three Baltic states boosting spending on their military and strengthening border defences.

The three countries are home to a sizeable Russian minority, which has become a flashpoint in tensions with Moscow.

Earlier in February, Moscow summoned diplomats from its three Baltic neighbours after accusing the states of trying to “sabotage” next month’s Russian presidential election.

It accused the three states of ignoring Russian requests to provide security for voting stations at its embassies on their soil.

In this article:Conflict, estonia, Russia, Ukraine News
AFP
Written By

With 2,400 staff representing 100 different nationalities, AFP covers the world as a leading global news agency. AFP provides fast, comprehensive and verified coverage of the issues affecting our daily lives.

You may also like:

Tech & Science

‘Better than a real man’: young Chinese women turn to AI boyfriends

Her "boyfriend" is a chatbot on an app called "Glow", an artificial intelligence platform created by Shanghai start-up MiniMax.

21 hours ago
Nearby roads were closed and a large police presence surrounded the company building Nearby roads were closed and a large police presence surrounded the company building

Business

Gunman kills three at Greek shipping company

Nearby roads were closed and a large police presence surrounded the company building - Copyright AFP Angelos TZORTZINISA former employee of a Greek shipping...

24 hours ago
Former US president and 2024 presidential hopeful Donald Trump is a longstanding critic of NATO Former US president and 2024 presidential hopeful Donald Trump is a longstanding critic of NATO

World

Trump defiant after backlash over NATO remarks

Former US president Donald Trump defended his record on NATO Monday, saying he had made it "strong."

16 hours ago
Ransomware allegedly sold by a Venezuelan-French doctor would encrypt information on the computers that had been hacked, then the attackers would demand money to decrypt it Ransomware allegedly sold by a Venezuelan-French doctor would encrypt information on the computers that had been hacked, then the attackers would demand money to decrypt it

Tech & Science

Global data breaches decline but the extent of issue remain staggering

Despite this improvement, 300 million users worldwide still experienced breaches.

18 hours ago