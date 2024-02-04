Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

World

Indonesia presidential front runner draws fire in final debate

AFP

Published

Presidential candidate and Indonesia’s Defence Minister Prabowo Subianto speaks during the last debate before the country's presidential election
Presidential candidate and Indonesia’s Defence Minister Prabowo Subianto speaks during the last debate before the country's presidential election - Copyright AFP Yasuyoshi CHIBA
Presidential candidate and Indonesia’s Defence Minister Prabowo Subianto speaks during the last debate before the country's presidential election - Copyright AFP Yasuyoshi CHIBA

Indonesia’s presidential front runner Prabowo Subianto drew flak in his final debate with election rivals Sunday over issues from women’s rights to remarks about voters’ intelligence, as they battle to run the world’s third-largest democracy.

Nearly 205 million people are eligible to cast their ballots in the February 14 vote that will determine the successor to popular two-term President Joko Widodo, who is barred from running to lead the world’s most populous Muslim-majority nation again.

Third-time candidate and current defence minister Subianto is ahead in opinion polls, widening the gap since choosing Widodo’s eldest son Gibran Rakabuming Raka as his running mate last year.

But in the last of three debates he was criticised by former Jakarta governor Anies Baswedan and former Central Java governor Ganjar Pranowo, who according to polls are neck and neck for a potential second-round runoff vote against Subianto.

Pranowo criticised Subianto for last month suggesting people who wanted free internet instead of free lunches — a key policy of the defence chief — were not intelligent.

“Which is more important, free internet or free food for those who are struggling, for the poor? That’s what I meant to say,” said Subianto.

Baswedan questioned him about rates of violence against women under the current government.

“The level of violence against women is extremely high… from catcalling to physical violence,” said Baswedan.

“All of it must be dealt with firmly.”

Subianto said he would do more to protect women and support women’s rights NGOs if elected.

Baswedan also appeared to accuse the government of increasing social aid before election day to win over lower-income voters.

“Social aid is a help for those who accept it, not for those who give it,” he said.

After appearing to support his son and Subianto, Widodo has been widely criticised for trying to create a political dynasty in a country long known for its nepotistic politics.

In this article:debate, Election, Indonesia
AFP
Written By

With 2,400 staff representing 100 different nationalities, AFP covers the world as a leading global news agency. AFP provides fast, comprehensive and verified coverage of the issues affecting our daily lives.

You may also like:

Life

Healthy insides: Five signs you have an unbalanced gut

Dr Sanghvi explains to Digital Journal what gut health is all about and how to look out for the signs that your gut is...

17 hours ago
Armed Yemeni demonstrators take to the streets of the Huthi-controlled capital Sanaa, to show their support to Palestinians in the Gaza Strip on February 2, 2024 Armed Yemeni demonstrators take to the streets of the Huthi-controlled capital Sanaa, to show their support to Palestinians in the Gaza Strip on February 2, 2024

World

US, UK strike dozens of Huthi targets in Yemen

Armed Yemeni demonstrators take to the streets of the Huthi-controlled capital Sanaa, to show their support to Palestinians in the Gaza Strip on February...

17 hours ago
US President Joe Biden watches the return of the remains of three US soldiers killed in a drone attack in Jordan US President Joe Biden watches the return of the remains of three US soldiers killed in a drone attack in Jordan

World

US reprisals against Iran-linked groups anger Iraq, Syria

US President Joe Biden watches the return of the remains of three US soldiers killed in a drone attack in Jordan - Copyright AFP...

21 hours ago
El Salvador's Nayib Bukele enjoys approval ratings hovering around 90 percent and polls as Latin America's most popular leader El Salvador's Nayib Bukele enjoys approval ratings hovering around 90 percent and polls as Latin America's most popular leader

World

El Salvador votes with gang-busting Bukele miles ahead

El Salvador's Nayib Bukele enjoys approval ratings hovering around 90 percent and polls as Latin America's most popular leader - Copyright AFP Marvin RECINOSMariëtte...

15 hours ago