Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

World

IMF chief says AI holds risks, ‘tremendous opportunity’ for global economy

AFP

Published

International Monetary Fund chief Kristalina Georgieva tells AFP in an interview that artificial intelligence poses job security risks but potentially major opportunities to boost productivity around the world
International Monetary Fund chief Kristalina Georgieva tells AFP in an interview that artificial intelligence poses job security risks but potentially major opportunities to boost productivity around the world - Copyright Ecuadorean Armed Forces/AFP -
International Monetary Fund chief Kristalina Georgieva tells AFP in an interview that artificial intelligence poses job security risks but potentially major opportunities to boost productivity around the world - Copyright Ecuadorean Armed Forces/AFP -
Daniel AVIS

Artificial intelligence poses risks to job security around the world but also offers a “tremendous opportunity” to boost flagging productivity levels and fuel global growth, the IMF chief told AFP.

AI will affect 60 percent of jobs in advanced economies, the International Monetary Fund’s managing director, Kristalina Georgieva, said in an interview in Washington, shortly before departing for the annual World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland.

With AI expected to have less effect in developing countries, around “40 percent of jobs globally are likely to be impacted,” she said, citing a new IMF report.

“And the more you have higher skilled jobs, the higher the impact,” she added.

However, the IMF report published Sunday evening notes that only half of the jobs impacted by AI will be negatively affected; the rest may actually benefit from enhanced productivity gains due to AI. 

“Your job may disappear altogether -– not good –- or artificial intelligence may enhance your job, so you actually will be more productive and your income level may go up,” Georgieva said. 

– Uneven effects –

The IMF report predicted that, while labor markets in emerging markets and developing economies will see a smaller initial impact from AI, they are also less likely to benefit from the enhanced productivity that will arise through its integration in the workplace.   

“We must focus on helping low income countries in particular to move faster to be able to catch the opportunities that artificial intelligence will present,” Georgieva told AFP. 

“So artificial intelligence, yes, a little scary. But it is also a tremendous opportunity for everyone,” she said. 

The IMF is due to publish updated economic forecasts later this month which will show the global economy is broadly on track to meet its previous forecasts, she said.  

It is “poised for a soft landing,” she said, adding that “monetary policy is doing a good job, inflation is going down, but the job is not quite done.”

“So we are in this trickiest place of not easing too fast or too slow,” she said.

The global economy could use an AI-related productivity boost, as the IMF predicts it will continue growing at historically muted levels over the medium term. 

“God, how much we need it,” Georgieva said. “Unless we figure out a way to unlock productivity, we as the world are not for a great story.” 

– ‘Tough’ year ahead –

Georgieva said 2024 is likely to be “a very tough year” for fiscal policy worldwide, as countries look to tackle debt burdens accumulated during the Covid-19 pandemic, and rebuild depleted buffers.

Billions of people are also due to go to the polls this year, putting additional pressure on governments to either raise spending or cut taxes to win popular support.  

“About 80 countries are going to have elections, and we know what happens with pressure on spending during election cycles,” she added. 

The concern at the IMF, Georgieva said, is that governments around the world spend big this year and undermine the hard-won progress they have made in the fight against high inflation.

“If monetary policy tightens and fiscal policy expands, going against the objective of bringing inflation down, we might be for a longer ride,” she added. 

– Concentrating on the job –

Georgieva, whose five-year term at the IMF’s helm is set to end this year, refused to be drawn on whether she intends to run for a second stint leading the international financial institution. 

“I have a job to do right now and my concentration is on doing that job,” she said. 

“It has been a tremendous privilege to be the head of the IMF during a very turbulent time, and I can tell you I’m quite proud of how the institution coped,” she continued. 

“But let me do what is in front of me right now.”

In this article:AI, Growth, Imf, Jobs
AFP
Written By

With 2,400 staff representing 100 different nationalities, AFP covers the world as a leading global news agency. AFP provides fast, comprehensive and verified coverage of the issues affecting our daily lives.

You may also like:

Business

Adecco chief says AI will create new jobs

Artificial intelligence raises serious concerns for jobs but it will also create new positions.

20 hours ago
Jonathan Rhys Meters, Leah Gibson, and Jon Voight in 'Mercy' Jonathan Rhys Meters, Leah Gibson, and Jon Voight in 'Mercy'

Entertainment

Review: ‘Mercy’ is a hostage action film starring Jonathan Rhys Meyers and Jon Voight

"Mercy" is a hostage action film starring Jonathan Rhys Meyers, Leah Gibson, Sebastien Roberts, and Academy Award winner Jon Voight.

20 hours ago
Handout photo of Grindavik volcanic eruption from the Icelandic Department of Civil Protection and Emergency Management Handout photo of Grindavik volcanic eruption from the Icelandic Department of Civil Protection and Emergency Management

World

Volcano erupts on outskirts of fishing village Grindavik

A volcano erupted just north of the Icelandic fishing village of Grindavik.

20 hours ago
Syrian farmer Omar Abdel-Fattah was forced to abandon agriculture to make ends meet Syrian farmer Omar Abdel-Fattah was forced to abandon agriculture to make ends meet

World

Syrian farmers abandon the land for steadier jobs

Syrian farmer Omar Abdel-Fattah was forced to abandon agriculture to make ends meet - Copyright AFP Delil SOULEIMANDelil SouleimanAfter years of war, drought and...

21 hours ago