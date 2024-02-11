Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

World

Guenter Brus, last of Austria’s ‘actionism’ art movement, dies at 85

AFP

Published

Brus and fellow actionists founded the 'Body Art' movement, using blood, urine and excrement as they defied the confines of traditional painting
Brus and fellow actionists founded the 'Body Art' movement, using blood, urine and excrement as they defied the confines of traditional painting - Copyright AFP Aamir QURESHI
Brus and fellow actionists founded the 'Body Art' movement, using blood, urine and excrement as they defied the confines of traditional painting - Copyright AFP Aamir QURESHI

Contemporary artist Guenter Brus, the last surviving key member of Vienna’s famed “actionists”, has died at the age of 85, the museum dedicated to the radical and provocative art movement said Sunday. 

His death in hospital on Saturday came “after a short illness”, a spokesperson for the museum told AFP, confirming reports by press agency APA. 

Born on September 27, 1938, in the village of Ardning, central Austria, Brus co-founded “Viennese Actionism” and pioneered using the body to make art. 

He lived in Graz, eastern Austria, where a museum dedicated to him is located. 

“From an Austrian perspective, Guenter Brus is certainly one of the few who have outstanding international significance. It is impossible to imagine art history without him,” Roman Grabner, who runs the Graz museum, had told AFP in September ahead of a special retrospective exhibit for the artist’s 85th birthday. 

With Otto Muehl, Hermann Nitsch and Rudolf Schwarzkogler, he founded the 1960s “Body Art” movement, not shying away from using blood, urine and excrement as they defied the confines of traditional painting.

One of Brus’s most notable and first performances was in 1965 when he criss-crossed Vienna with his body painted white and bisected by a jagged black line before being arrested by police.

Grabner said the “legendary” act demonstrated “the rift in Austrian post-war society, including of course that of the individual who suffered from this situation”. 

But the movement at times took a heavy toll on the artist. 

Brus, with his wife Anna and their young daughter, fled Vienna in 1969 after he was sentenced to six months in jail for degrading Austrian state symbols.  

He had taken part in a performance that involved stripping naked in a university lecture hall, defecating and masturbating while chanting the national anthem.

“In Austria nothing more would have been possible. We were shadowed by the judiciary as rioters, and rebels,” said Brus at the time. He settled in Berlin with his family before eventually moving back home.

Actionists, who were the children of war, refused to accept Austria casting itself as a victim rather than facing up to its role in the Holocaust, a shift that came in the 1980s. 

“Vienna, as all of Austria, was contaminated by ageing Nazis,” Brus had said about the country that was the birthplace of Adolf Hitler. 

His last live performance was held in Munich in 1970, when he appeared nude and cut himself with a razor blade.

In this article:arts, Austria, obit
AFP
Written By

With 2,400 staff representing 100 different nationalities, AFP covers the world as a leading global news agency. AFP provides fast, comprehensive and verified coverage of the issues affecting our daily lives.

You may also like:

Entertainment

Parades, parties, pageantry: What to know about Rio’s Carnival

After weeks of sweaty, pulsating street parties, the Rio Carnival reaches its crescendo this Sunday with its main event.

3 hours ago

Tech & Science

If your password is on this list you need to change it now

Some terrible password examples include people’s favourite names or the names of people close to them (such as Eva, Alex, Anna, Max, Ava, Ella,...

14 hours ago
'We need to reconstitute and expand our industrial base faster,' said Stoltenberg 'We need to reconstitute and expand our industrial base faster,' said Stoltenberg

World

NATO chief calls on Europe to ramp up arms production

'We need to reconstitute and expand our industrial base faster,' said Stoltenberg - Copyright AFP STRNATO’s secretary general called on Europe to increase its...

17 hours ago
The attack saw a dozen houses go up in flames The attack saw a dozen houses go up in flames

World

Russian attack on Ukraine’s Kharkiv sparks ‘river of fire’, kills 7

The attack saw a dozen houses go up in flames - Copyright AFP SERGEY BOBOKOleksandr YANOVSKYAn overnight Russian drone attack on a petrol station...

20 hours ago