Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Life

As COVID cases surge in UK, further restrictions still possible before Christmas

Published

UK's Johnson faces angry MPs at vote on new virus curbs
Boris Johnson's own MPs say they will rebel against the government's new coronavirus restrictions - Copyright UK PARLIAMENT/AFP JESSICA TAYLOR
Boris Johnson's own MPs say they will rebel against the government's new coronavirus restrictions - Copyright UK PARLIAMENT/AFP JESSICA TAYLOR

Britain’s health minister has refused to rule out imposing tougher COVID-19 restrictions before Christmas amid the rapid rise of infections and continuing uncertainty about the omicron variant.

The United Kingdom recorded 12,133 more cases of the Omicron variant of coronavirus on Sunday, a 21 percent jump on the day before. The total number of Omicron cases is now at 37,101.

Britain’s health minister Sajid Javid said Sunday that the government was assessing the fast-moving situation and urged the public to be cautious as scientists examine the data. He said there is still much that is unknown about the new variant, even as hospitals brace for a surge in infections.

Javid said the government believed around 60 percent of new COVID-19 cases in England were now the Omicron variant.

“There are no guarantees in this pandemic, I don’t think,” Javid replied when asked about the potential for new restrictions, reports the Associated Press. “At this point, we just have to keep everything under review.”

Javid said the government was taking the “sobering” advice of its scientists seriously, was watching the data on an “almost hourly basis” and would balance that against the broader impact of restrictions on things such as businesses and education.

As Reuters notes, more than 100 of Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s own Conservative lawmakers voted against the government’s latest measures to tackle the spread of COVID-19 earlier this week, and Johnson is facing his own crisis that could topple his role as leader.

When Javid was asked if Johnson was too weak to bring in further restrictions, Javid said: “No, I don’t think that’s the case … if the government felt that further action had to be taken, of course, we would present that to parliament and it would be for parliament to decide.”

He also confirmed that Parliament would be recalled over the Christmas break if the government wanted to introduce further restrictions, reports The Independent.

London Mayor Sadiq Khan said he thought new restrictions were inevitable otherwise the health service would be on the verge of collapse under the joint pressures of staff shortages and increased hospitalizations.

On Saturday, Mayor Kahn declared a major incident in the city, a move that allows local councils in Britain’s capital to coordinate more closely with emergency services.

In this article:21% jump in one day, Further restrictions possible, Major incident declared for London, Surge in Omicron cases, united kingdom
Written By

Karen Graham is Digital Journal's Editor-at-Large for environmental news. Karen's view of what is happening in our world is colored by her love of history and how the past influences events taking place today. Her belief in man's part in the care of the planet and our environment has led her to focus on the need for action in dealing with climate change. It was said by Geoffrey C. Ward, "Journalism is merely history's first draft." Everyone who writes about what is happening today is indeed, writing a small part of our history.

You may also like:

World

In New York, Omicron revives dark memories of a nightmarish 2020

The startlingly rapid spread of Covid-19's Omicron variant has raised grave concern across the US.

20 hours ago

Life

New York City becomes largest U.S. city to ban gas heat and stoves in new buildings

Gas will soon be a thing of the past in New York City, thanks to a bill passed on Wednesday by the City Council.

12 hours ago

World

Op-Ed: Russian demands and NATO — How not to find any solutions

At face value, Russia’s demands on NATO are tension-raisers in the name of reducing tension.

10 hours ago
Paris cancels New Year fireworks over Omicron fears Paris cancels New Year fireworks over Omicron fears

World

Paris cancels New Year fireworks over Omicron fears

Paris said it was cancelling its New Year fireworks as Europe braced for tighter curbs to rein in the spread of the new strain...

24 hours ago