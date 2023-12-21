The new era of modern audio visual design: Here’s how with XTEN-AV

Photo courtesy of Abet Llacer on Pexels

The COVID-19 pandemic accelerated digital transformation, necessitating online adaptation for businesses, educational institutions, and even personal communications, forcing them to adapt to remote environments. The sudden and extensive reliance on digital means highlighted the crucial role of effective audio-visual presentations in maintaining connectivity and engagement.

Amidst this, XTEN-AV has become an essential partner in adapting to these new norms. The Silicon Valley-based company has been instrumental in guiding individuals and businesses through this rapid digital shift by providing state-of-the-art audio-visual (AV) design and proposal solutions. By leveraging AI and cloud computing, users can create impactful and engaging audio-visual designs and proposals, ensuring clear and compelling communication in a predominantly virtual world.

A departure from traditional methods

XTEN-AV, established in 2017 by Vibhav Singh and Sahil Dhingra, represents a pivotal shift in the AV industry, challenging the longstanding reliance on manual and time-consuming processes. According to Singh, the AV industry has been mired in time-consuming practices such as hand-drawn schematics, physical data storage, and in-person collaboration. It also includes manual cabling and layout designs, which are tedious and prone to human error.

“The AV industry has been anchored in traditional methodologies for too long. Our vision was to disrupt this status quo by introducing smarter, more efficient technologies,” Singh mentions. This led to the creation of a platform that integrates AI and cloud computing, offering a significant leap forward from the industry’s conventional practices.

Dhingra also elaborates that they have observed that the reliance on manual drawing and documentation was archaic and a barrier to creativity and growth. With XTEN-AV, they look forward to changing how things are done and redefining what’s possible in AV design.

This transformative approach by XTEN-AV has streamlined the design process and opened new avenues for innovation. At the same time, this gave individuals an opportunity for higher creativity, marking a new era in the AV industry.

“The playing field today in the digital world is competitive. Old legacy procedures will not keep businesses and individuals at the forefront. What they need is a more intuitive, efficient, and accessible platform. And we at XTEN-AV aim to provide just that and more,” Dhingra explains.

Embracing the digital shift

In 2023, as the professional audio-visual systems market records an estimated $265.10 billion, XTEN-AV further drives the market towards an anticipated growth of $339.63 billion by 2028 through their first-of-its-kind effective features.

Singh proudly shares how XTEN-AV is the first in its industry to harness AI and cloud computing to automate the intricate design and sales processes for AV integrators and designers. With a unique utility patent for its drawing automation technology, XTEN-AV offers end-to-end automation, 100% customizable AV design and proposal templates, AI-powered search, a product library of over 1.5 million products, and AV calculations and layouts to effectively complete tasks on one innovative platform, a leap forward from traditional manual methods.

With the platform’s modern components, X-DRAW, x.doc, and X-VRSE, users are offered comprehensive drawing and diagramming capabilities, AV-specific features like Automatic Cable Labelling and AI-powered Search Sense, for a robust alternative to generic tools like Visio or AutoCAD, and a more sophisticated way of proposal creation and tracking, having the opportunity to choose over 100+ proposal templates and real-time notifications, to significantly increase close rates and sales efficiency for worldwide processes.

The latest addition, X-VRSE, brings virtual reality into AV design, allowing users to visualise their concepts in an immersive environment. This suite of tools, accessible through various subscription packages, eliminates the need for physical hardware and costly installations, marking a new era in AV design and integration.

“Awarded a Utility Patent by the United States Patent and Trademark Office, our tools stand as a testament to our commitment to innovation. Our reasonable pricing and multiple subscription options allow us to be everyone’s partner in creating winning and impactful proposals. Users are one step closer to signing the deal with XTEN-AV,” Dhingra mentions.

Balancing innovation with user-adeptness

The shift to digital solutions in AV design is necessary in today’s fast-paced, technology-driven world. However, this progression hinges on users’ readiness and adaptability to embrace and effectively utilise these new digital tools. These advanced solutions risk remaining underutilised if not user-friendly and accessible to a diverse range of professionals beyond those with high technical proficiency.

For innovators like XTEN-AV, it’s about balancing innovation with ease of use, ensuring that cutting-edge tools are sophisticated yet intuitively navigable for all users. XTEN-AV has already laid a solid foundation for creating an easy-to-use user Interface, making the adoption of innovative AV technologies widespread and available for broader people regardless of their tech-savviness.

Anticipating a more competitive AV industry

However, as technologies become more sophisticated and users’ needs change over time, the industry is just at the beginning of what’s possible in the AV industry. Platforms like XTEN-AV must stay agile, constantly adapting to maintain effectiveness and efficiency. This includes not only keeping pace with technological advancements but also ensuring robust data security measures.

With over 12,000 registered users and numerous prominent companies, such as Ricoh, Harvard University, Tech Electronics, and many more, relying on XTEN-AV’s solutions, the company is responsible for protecting sensitive data and upholding high standards of cybersecurity, ensuring client trust and platform integrity in an increasingly digital world, driving more success one presentation at a time.