Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Tech & Science

Apple wins watch ban delay in US patent feud

A federal court handed Apple a victory by suspending a ban on the US sale of its latest Watch models in a feud over patents.
AFP

Published

Apple Watch Ultra 2 devices are displayed for sale in Los Angeles
Apple Watch Ultra 2 devices are displayed for sale in Los Angeles - Copyright AFP/File Patrick T. Fallon
Apple Watch Ultra 2 devices are displayed for sale in Los Angeles - Copyright AFP/File Patrick T. Fallon

A federal court handed Apple a victory on Wednesday by suspending a ban on the US sale of its latest Watch models in a feud over patents with health company Masimo.

The ban on certain Apple smartwatch models came into effect Tuesday, after the Biden administration opted not to veto a ruling on the patent infringements.

But the federal court said the ban order would not take effect pending the appeals process.

After a complaint by Masimo, the United States International Trade Commission (ITC) decided in October to ban Apple Watch models over a patented technology for detecting blood-oxygen levels.

Masimo contends it invented the technology and that Apple poached key employees to win access to the know-how.

Apple last week paused its US sales of Apple Watch Series 9 and Apple Watch Ultra 2 in compliance with the order.

But the iPhone-maker contends that the ITC finding was in error and should be reversed, and appealed the decision in the federal appeals court.

Masimo declined to comment on the development. Apple did not immediately reply to a query from AFP.

In this article:apple, Patent, Tech, US
AFP
Written By

With 2,400 staff representing 100 different nationalities, AFP covers the world as a leading global news agency. AFP provides fast, comprehensive and verified coverage of the issues affecting our daily lives.

You may also like:

Yields on bonds issued by the US Treasury have hit multiyear peaks in recent days, unnerving investors Yields on bonds issued by the US Treasury have hit multiyear peaks in recent days, unnerving investors

Business

Op-Ed: Bonds predict biggest recession in 50 years — this could get nasty with no Off switch

The risk is drowning or dying of thirst. Or both.

21 hours ago

Social Media

Op-Ed: Over 60% of people actively avoid the news and the news media doesn’t get it

So, poppets, any theories? The news has made itself useless and in so many cases actively despised.

19 hours ago

Life

Five common household items you should get rid of to save money

The most energy-hungry appliance tops the charts and the actual cost may vary depending on the model and its energy efficiency.

23 hours ago

Business

Demystifying the ins and outs of returning unwanted Holiday gifts

Many retailers have specific holiday return policies offering extended time frames that you can take advantage of. However, these can vary significantly...

16 hours ago