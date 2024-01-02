Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Sports

Spanish star Hermoso testifies about Rubiales’s World Cup kiss

During the incident on August 20, the then head of Spain’s RFEF football federation held her head in both hands and forcibly kissed her on the lips.
AFP

Published

Spanish football star Jenni Hermoso (C) testified about the kiss she received from Luis Rubiales
Spanish football star Jenni Hermoso (C) testified about the kiss she received from Luis Rubiales - Copyright JIJI PRESS/AFP STR
Spanish football star Jenni Hermoso (C) testified about the kiss she received from Luis Rubiales - Copyright JIJI PRESS/AFP STR

Spanish World Cup-winning star Jenni Hermoso told a judge on Tuesday that the kiss forced on her by disgraced former Spanish football chief Luis Rubiales was “at no point consensual” and that she had come under pressure to defend his actions.

After arriving at the Audiencia Nacional in Madrid just before 10:00 am (0900 GMT), the 33-year-old went to testify before Judge Francisco de Jorge, who is investigating Rubiales on allegations of sexual assault and coercion.

“At the end of her declaration, she ratified the statement made at the public prosecutor’s office that the kiss was completely unexpected and at no point was it consensual,” a judicial source told AFP.

During the incident on August 20, the then head of Spain’s RFEF football federation held her head in both hands and forcibly kissed her on the lips after Spain won the World Cup in Australia.

He has said the act was “a consensual peck” but Hermoso has insisted it was not.

She filed a lawsuit against him in September and told the judge she had come under pressure to defend Rubiales, both on the flight back from Australia and on a subsequent team holiday to Ibiza in the Balearic Islands.

“After the event, the situation experienced by the victim, both on the flight back to Spain and during her stay in Ibiza was one of constant harassment by the parties under investigation, which disrupted her normal life, causing her anxiety and distress,” the source said, quoting Hermoso’s testimony.

Under Spanish law, a non-consensual kiss can be considered sexual assault — a criminal category that groups all types of sexual violence.

Penalties for such a kiss range from a fine to four years in prison.

The 46-year-old Rubiales, who is subject to a restraining order banning him from being within 200 metres (yards) of Hermoso, is also accused of “coercion” for allegedly pressuring her to justify his actions, which were broadcast live round the world.

The kiss provoked widespread outrage and prompted his suspension by world football governing body FIFA.

Rubiales appeared in court on September 15 and in October.

The judge quizzed three others over allegations they also pressured Hermoso — former women’s coach Jorge Vilda, men’s team director Albert Luque and RFEF marketing boss Ruben Rivera.

Numerous other witnesses have testified in court over the pressure faced by Hermoso, among them two-time Ballon d’Or winner Alexia Putellas and two other Spanish teammates.

In this article:2023, Esp, fbl, Hermoso, Investigation, Rubiales, Spain, wc
AFP
Written By

With 2,400 staff representing 100 different nationalities, AFP covers the world as a leading global news agency. AFP provides fast, comprehensive and verified coverage of the issues affecting our daily lives.

You may also like:

Smoke billows over the Palestinian territory of Gaza during Israeli bombardment on December 29, 2023 Smoke billows over the Palestinian territory of Gaza during Israeli bombardment on December 29, 2023

World

Israel begins new year under rockets barrage as army pounds Gaza

The war in Gaza ground into the new year on Monday, with Hamas firing a barrage of rockets at Israel just as the clock...

23 hours ago
Wall Street stocks have been battered amid moves to raise interest rates to combat blistering inflation Wall Street stocks have been battered amid moves to raise interest rates to combat blistering inflation

Business

New year gets off to a weak start as traders eye rate cuts

Asian markets slipped as most traders returned from the New Year break, looking forward to a 2024 interest rate cut.

12 hours ago
Generative AI apps like ChatGPT are raising concerns about the impact of artificial intelligence on a range of issues including disinformation as well as copyright over images, sound and text Generative AI apps like ChatGPT are raising concerns about the impact of artificial intelligence on a range of issues including disinformation as well as copyright over images, sound and text

Business

Is the EU’s AI Act a force for good or bad?

There may be some growing pains involved with the act, but we can’t just treat something that poses an existential threat to humans flippantly.

19 hours ago
Pioneering Arab television Tele Liban has the region's oldest audiovisual archive in the region which it hopes will earn Lebanon a place on UNESCO's Memory of the World Register Pioneering Arab television Tele Liban has the region's oldest audiovisual archive in the region which it hopes will earn Lebanon a place on UNESCO's Memory of the World Register

Tech & Science

Lebanon targets UNESCO register for pioneering TV archive

Pioneering Arab television Tele Liban has the region's oldest audiovisual archive in the region which it hopes will earn Lebanon a place on UNESCO's...

7 hours ago