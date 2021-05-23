Women’s Health Week: Nutritionist’s top 5 most important things

Copyright AFP Lillian SUWANRUMPHA

The latest health promotion scheme is geared around the health of women. This includes a focus on everyday reality, considering what can women elect to do every day in order to ensure that they are promoting their overall health and wellness?

This focus on the here and now is a reflection of the special levels of stress, burdens and major changes that the coronavirus pandemic has caused. The event is led by the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services’ Office on Women’s Health (OWH).

In acknowledgement of Women’s Health Week, Dr. Vikki Petersen, Certified Clinical Nutritionist, Chiropractor and Certified Functional Medicine Practitioner, has provided Digital Journal readers with some important advice for women who want to take charge of their health this year.

Petersen explains: “Women’s bodies are very special. Unique is our ability to procreate and “build a baby body from scratch”, while also producing milk to sustain its growth and health.”

There are demographic factors to consider in any health plan, explains Petersen: “Young women, in their lifestyle and diet choices, are creating a future of hormonal balance or imbalance for the rest of their lives. Menopausal women require hormonal balance for bone health, heart health and brain health for the rest of their lives. Yet as women, we often put ourselves last after partners, children, parents and friends, much to the detriment of our physical and mental well-being.”

Dr. Vikki Petersen’s top 5 most important things for women’s health are:

#1: Get sleep

Not skimping on sleep is critical for repair, hormonal balance (including cortisol) and anti-aging. It’s also crucial for the body to be able to heal and keep the immune system strong. Strive to get your optimal amount of sleep every single night.

#2: Stay hydrated

The importance of 8 glasses of purified water per day cannot be overstated. Water removes toxins, maintains gut health, promotes hormonal balance, helps revitalize skin and so much more. Drinking enough water even helps regulate appetite. It’s one of the most important things you can do to maintain optimal health and wellbeing.

#3: Exercise

40 minutes per day at moderate intensity, for at least 5 days per week, will keep hormones balanced, muscles strong, mood balanced and help your brain function optimally. Exercise is an important aspect of both mental health and physical health; so find something you love and do it consistently.

#4: Avoid junk food

Ditch the refined sugar, fast food and processed foods, while embracing fresh produce (7 servings of vegetables and fruit), beans, seeds, nuts and wild-caught fish. Eating less refined sugar will also help you crave more healthy foods, making this a win-win for cultivating a healthy diet.

#5: Practice self-care every day

Grant yourself some “me time” each and every day. An hour would be great, but even 30 minutes dedicated to something that makes you happy and relaxed is great. Self-care helps reduce stress and improves mood; something we all need a little more of right now.