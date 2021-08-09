Why sugar might also be bad for your brain

Candy is characterized by the use of a significant amount of sugar or sugar substitutes. Image by Elisa Azzali

The prevalence of sugary sodas, cakes, and sweets has an association with the summer, as promoted by marketing organizations. Sugar remains something dangerous to the body in large quantities. As well as metabolic disorders, there are concerns with sugar levels and mental health.

The mental health aspect comes from Dr. Teralyn Sell, who is a psychotherapist. Sell explains to Digital Journal about the concerns with too much sugar: “Sugar is a major contributor to long term psychological health. In recent research it was found that sugar consumption increases the risk of depressive symptoms due to inflammation on the body and brain.”

To illustrate this, Sell explains: “All it takes is intaking more than the daily recommendation of sugar which is 6 teaspoons or 24 grams per adult to increase your risk. The average person consumes 17 teaspoons per day, which is already more than 3 times what is recommended.”

Multiple studies have found a link between diets high in sugar and depression. The overconsumption of sugar triggers imbalances in certain brain chemicals.

How might this be impacting my mental health?

With the direct association to wellbeing, Sell states: “We have to consider what is happening to the body and to the brain almost immediately with the consumption of sugar. To put it plainly, the rise and fall of blood sugar is known as hypoglycemia.”

This means: “In someone who eats a high-sugar diet, this rise and fall is very sharp leading the individual to complain of dizziness, headaches, shakiness, and this might lead to feelings of anxiety and depression with fatigue. This is known as reactive hypoglycemia. If such an individual came into a doctor’s office, they would most likely complain about the anxiety and fatigue.”

The high sugar content food and drinks to limit this summer

Sell outlines for the benefit of Digital Journal readers the sugar-rich food to avoid, or at least limit. These are:

Alcoholic beverages

Though not a popular opinion to avoid in summer times festivities, alcoholic beverages are rich in sugars and carbohydrates which can be very problematic. Alcohol has many unexpected consequences outside of intoxication. These consequences can include dysregulating blood sugar, not eating in lieu of drinking, shutting down your thinking brain and disrupting your sleep. Additionally, alcohol can cause dehydration because it is a diuretic. This can lead to a host of problems while you are in the hot summer sun. If you choose to drink, make sure you also eat plenty of protein snacks and hydrate well in between drinks.

Sodas

An average can of soda contains more than 39 grams of sugar which is almost double the daily recommended amount for an adult. Instead of full sugar sodas opt for sparkling, carbonated water. You get the fizz and flavor without the sugar and it’s negative impacts on your health.

Cookies, cakes, pies etc.

Cookies, cakes and pies are super fun at any outing, but work to limit your consumption. An average cupcake has 30 or more grams of sugar while a chocolate chip cookie has 11 grams. Cakes and cookies go down fast making it easy to fill up on the low quality, high in sugar treats. If you have trouble moderating (you can’t eat just one) opt instead for fruit and protein sources.

With these examples, Sell emphasizes how high sugar content food and drinks can impact on a person’s mental health, brain health and physical health.