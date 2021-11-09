Review: Cornbread Cookie is a real treat this fall season

Cornbread Cookie. Photo Courtesy of Wunderkeks

The Cornbread Cookie is an impressive new cookie flavor by Wunderkeks. Digital Journal has the scoop.

Their buttery sweet cornbread cookie is combined with corn flakes and corn pops cereal, and it comes in just in time for this year’s Thanksgiving holiday.

It’s a southern classic that has been completely reimagined by the bakers in the Wunderkeks’ kitchen into the “Sweet Cornbread Cookie,” and rightfully so. It is a crunchy cookie that has the ideal cornbread grainy texture that will satisfy anyone’s cookie cravings.

Wunderkeks is an LGBTQ-owned online cookie bakery by co-founders Hans and Luis that is based in Austin, Texas. Their cookies are elegantly baked in a kitchen as opposed to a factory, and it makes all the difference in the world.

The Cornbread Cookie garners two thumbs up.

For more on the Wunderkeks bakery and its sweet delights, check out their official website, and follow them on Twitter and Instagram.

This past summer, as Digital Journal reported, the Wunderkeks bakery partnered with the LoveLoud Foundation, which was founded by Dan Reynolds, the lead singer of the Grammy award-winning rock group Imagine Dragons.

