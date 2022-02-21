William Ryan Key talks about his new ‘Everything Except Desire’ EP

William Ryan Key. Photo Credit: Acacia Evans

Acclaimed artist William Ryan Key (former Yellowcard vocalist and rhythm guitar player) chatted with Digital Journal’s Markos Papadatos about his new EP “Everything Except Desire.”

This EP pushes Key into uncharted musical territory with a more experimental sound, it also marks a new beginning for the multi-instrumentalist as he’s inked a record deal with Equal Vision Records.

Textured with multi-layered soundscapes that incorporate pastoral washes of piano, strings, and synths, the music from “Everything Except Desire” evokes emotions through complex song structures that show his passion for experimentation. “The opening track on this album sets you up for what comes after it,” he said.

On the song selection process for the new EP, Key said, “When the pandemic hit, it was a weird and uncertain time. I felt the worst for the crew guys and techs. Our entire industry was out of work and it was such a weird time. I was still touring a bit but once I couldn’t do that due to the pandemic, I started a Patreon page, where I built a community for my fans and it was really cool. I still have it and I am still running it. The fans and the connections are so cool.”

“One of the things I was offering my patrons/fans was a new song every month. It allowed me to try new things and get feedback from my fans. The first four songs that I did that summer of 2020 are the ones on the EP that have lyrics. I am super excited that Equal Vision Records came along and we added a fifth song last summer,” he said.

“It was definitely the longest process of releasing an album in my career. It took two years to be released but it was a cool, unique way to make music. Keeping things fresh has allowed me to keep things going and continuing to make music,” Key added.

He listed “Union Chapel” as his personal favorite on the collection. “It is such a good closer. I am really happy with the lyrics that I found for it. I really liked working with strings,” he said. “When I was making the song I wanted the strings to keep playing for another half-hour.”

His song “Brighton” earned a favorable review from Digital Journal.

Key revealed that a major goal of his involves scoring film and TV. “I am working really hard towards this goal,” he said. “I am teaching myself to compose string sections and writing for orchestra more.”

While his contract with Twitch ended, he acknowledged that it was an “awesome” experience. “I am super grateful to them, but I am excited to be back with my Patreon page.”

On the title of the current chapter of his life, Key responded, “Changes and Goals.” “I am always creating music these days, and I would love to score film and TV. I have so many goals right now,” he said.

“Everything Except Desire” is available on digital service providers by clicking here.

For his fans, he concluded about the new EP, “Sonically, this EP is so different from anything I’ve done before. I hope that it opens people’s ears to a new genre, and I hope that it helps people discover other ambient, electronic artists that they might be interested in.”

To learn more about William Ryan Key and his music, check out his official website and follow him on Instagram.