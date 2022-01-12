Connect with us

Review: William Ryan Key releases soothing ‘Brighton’ single

William Ryan Key (former Yellowcard vocalist and rhythm guitar player) released his latest single “‘Brighton” on January 5, which is charming. Digital Journal has the scoop.

Published

William Ryan Key
William Ryan Key. Photo Credit: Acacia Evans
William Ryan Key (former Yellowcard vocalist and rhythm guitar player) released his latest single “‘Brighton” on January 5, which is charming. Digital Journal has the scoop.

“Brighton” is a track from his forthcoming EP “Everything Except Desire,” which will be out on February 11, 2022, via Equal Vision. The EP is available for pre-order on digital service providers by clicking here.

This is a departure from his previous musical work, but the song is quite impressive and breathy.

“Where you stay out on the channel sea, whitewash skies are gonna set you free, Shadows blue above a black outline, tell some truth beyond the words you find, did you ever have a real reflection In the water underneath this bridge, used to think you had a fair complexion,” Key sings in the opening verse, instantly luring his listeners in.

Key allows his rich, resonant voice to shine in on “Brighton.” It stands out sonically and lyrically; moreover, it garners two thumbs up.

If this is any indication of how his upcoming EP “Everything Except Desire” is going to sound like then his listeners and fans are in for a real musical treat.

To learn more about William Ryan Key and his music, check out his official website and follow him on Instagram.

