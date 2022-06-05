Trevor Donovan. Photo Credit: Steve Wilkie, Crown Media.

Fans of romantic comedies and romantic dramas are in for a treat. Actor Trevor Donovan is headed to RomaDrama Live! in West Palm Beach, Florida, later this month.

RomaDrama Live! will take place in West Palm Beach, Florida, from June 24 to 26, 2022. Gabrielle Graf Palmer is a co-founder and partner of RomaDrama Live!, along with her lifelong best friend and business partner, Sara Lunsford.

“I’m in a gondola and heaving to the top of the mountain,” Donovan posted on social media. “I am reminding you to be in West Palm Beach on June 24, 25, and 26. Come on down to meet me, and if you don’t want to meet me there are plenty of other actors and actresses from your favorite romantic comedies and romantic dramas.”

“We are giving away free hugs so come on down and get some,” he added.

In other Trevor Donovan news, he stars in the new movie “Wolf Hound” opposite James Maslow, which was directed by Michael B. Chait. The movie is in select theaters, on Digital, and On Demand on Friday, June 3, 2022, and was released via Lionsgate/Grindstone.

His Hallmark holiday film “Nantucket Noel” earned a favorable review, where it was described as “pleasant.”

Trevor Donovan inked a multi-picture deal with GAC Media.

To learn more about RomaDrama Live! in West Palm Beach, check out their official website and follow them on Instagram.