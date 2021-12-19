Gabrielle Graf Palmer talks about the 2022 RomaDrama Live! event in Palm Beach, Florida

Sara Lunsford (front) and Gabrielle Palmer (back). Photo Credit: Laurie Pearson

Gabrielle Graf Palmer chatted with Digital Journal’s Markos Papadatos about the upcoming RomaDrama Live! fan event, which will take place at Palm Beach, Florida, from January 7 to 9, 2022.

Graf Palmer is a co-founder and partner of RomaDrama Live!, along with lifelong best friend and business partner, Sara Lunsford. They put pen to paper literally in 2018, and RomaDrama Live! was born, and it has evolved nicely ever since. “Sara and I truly believe in ourselves, our vision, the passion of the fans, and the generosity of the celebrities. This faith, even as we come thru COVID, has led us to the decision to fund this business and our events with our own money. We are two newly single mothers, putting everything we have into creating a future for ourselves and our babies. We are thrilled to share our future and our love for this space with fans everywhere!” she said.

“Sara and I have put 100 percent of our heart, soul, and literal blood, sweat, and tears into curating and creating this elegant, once-in-a-lifetime experience for fans. We are incredibly proud of our work and thrilled to share RomaDrama Live! with everyone,” she exclaimed.

RomaDrama Live! will feature such actors as Trevor Donovan, Ryan Paevey, Danica McKellar, Andrew Walker, Tyler Hynes, Jen Lilley, Wes Brown, Brittany Bristow, Erin Cahill, Rob Mayes, Drew Fuller, Lily Anne Harrison, Natasha Bure, Eric Mabius, Kristin Booth, Gregory Harrison, Crystal Lowe, Geoff Gustafson, and Zak Santiago.

“Each show we produce is different from the last,” she said. “I am excited for RomaDrama Live! in Palm Beach. We have beautifully curated panels, fun parties like Karaoke With the Stars, exclusive brunch with all of the celebrities, luncheon with the cast of Signed Sealed Delivered, games, Mimosas, and Puzzles with Trevor Donovan, Brittany Bristow’s Bridal Shower, exclusive concerts and more. You will never have more quality one-on-one time with your favorite romantic drama stars than you will at RomaDrama Live!. When you leave on Sunday, you’ll no longer be fans…you’ll be friends! The entire experience will be spectacular. I think it’s cool and it is once in a lifetime fun for everyone.”

It will also include the following award-winning authors and screenwriters, producers, and directors: Karen Schaler, Jeff Fisher, Rick Garman, Maura Dunbar, Riley Weston, and Nancy Naigle. “We are featuring each of these creative geniuses on stage to spotlight the entire romantic drama process from concept to screen,” she said.

“The stories and brilliance they impart in their time with fans is both inspiring and exciting,” she exclaimed. “For example, we are featuring Maura Dunbar for a panel with stars of some of her movies, including Trevor Donovan, Andrew Walker, Erin Cahill, and Natasha Bure. She will share some of her amazing stories from the set. Also, Emmy Award-winning author and screenwriter Karen Schaler, also known as Christmas Karen, will share the stage with director Jeff Fisher and actress Lily Anne Harrison, as they talk about the making of the holiday favorite ‘Christmas Camp’,” she said.

“This is not a convention. It’s an all-immersive fan experience. Everyone comes out of our event feeling as though they’ve had a magical weekend with friends. For us, it is really about creating the ultimate fan experience,” she added.

“This will be our second RomaDrama Live! event,” Graf Palmer said. “Our first was at The Factory at Franklin, just outside Nashville, Tennessee. Nashville is the home base for Sara and me as a unit. We met over 25 years ago by chance, both sent on an all-inclusive fan cruise to interview the same country music star. Here we are, all of these years later, giving fans the same opportunity to create their own lifelong bonds, and hopefully, create a successful event business in the process. We’ve already seen friendships develop and grow as a result of our Franklin show. For us, that result makes everything worthwhile.”

“It’s about relationship building and the fans have cultivated great relationships with the celebrities and true friendships have been born through our show. The fans are very passionate and they have a focus. We love them and I know I’ve developed lasting bonds with so many. I call them my RomaDrama Family,” she added.

“What I find incredibly special is the celebrities feel the same way,” she said. “They feel as attached to and invested in their fans as the fans are in them. The celebrities are very grateful for their fans, and they realize they wouldn’t have careers without the fan support and passion. It is really wonderful to see the respect and appreciation that they have for their fans and for me, that’s exciting.”

Graf Palmer revealed that they will be giving away two walk-on roles at RomaDrama Live! to the fans. In partnership with True Brand Entertainment, two fans and their guests will win a trip to Colorado, VIP tour of the set, and a nonspeaking feature in the upcoming movie, “The Happy Camper.”

“What a privilege it’s been getting to spend time together. Truly grateful and humbled by how warm and charming you all have been. Can’t think of a better way to start the new year with you,” actor Tyler Hynes posted on social media about the upcoming RomaDrama event.

On the title of the current chapter of her life, Graf Palmer responded, “Success.” “I look back at where I was three years ago at this time and where I am today, and I thank God every day for giving me the blessing of my incredible support system. My children, family, and my faith have healed me and given me the strength to keep pushing forward, for them. Sara and I are blessed to have this amazing, brilliant team that lifts us up and helps us to create everything you see surrounding RomaDrama Live! They are the real heroes of this story,” she said.

“With our skillsets, Sara and I are a great balance to one another, so it’s really nice,” she added.

Under the direction of staff Medical Director Art Palmer, MD, protocols are in place to mitigate the potential spread of COVID while participating in all RomaDrama events. “Art is an amazing physician, and he has been at the frontline of this since February of 2020. He has been treating COVID patients almost exclusively,” she said.

“I want the fans to know that this is a relationship-building experience. We want them to escape reality for a couple of days and immerse themselves in the beauty and kindness of everything they love about these movies. They will walk away feeling like they have new, lifelong friends. We are offering once-in-a-lifetime opportunities to the fans at this RomaDrama Live! event,” she concluded.

To learn more about RomaDrama, check out their official website, and follow them on Instagram.