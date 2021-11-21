Connect with us

Review: ‘Nantucket Noel’ is a pleasant new original Hallmark holiday film

'Nantucket Noel'
Sarah Power and Trevor Donovan in 'Nantucket Noel.' Photo Credit: Allister Foster, Crown Media
“Nantucket Noel” is a pleasant new original Hallmark holiday film starring Trevor Donovan and Sarah Power. Digital Journal has the recap.

The movie premiered on Friday, November 19, on the Hallmark Channel as part of the channel’s annual “Countdown to Christmas” programming event.

Director Kirsten Hansen did a solid job directing this holiday film, which comes from a story by Erin Rodman and a teleplay by both Hansen and Alex Wright.

The synopsis of the film is as follows: Christina (Sarah Power) is a toy store owner who inherited the shop on the Nantucket wharf from her mom, who recently passed away, and she is having a hard time moving on. She has a special relationship with this town so it has a special meaning to her. She truly is the heart and soul of the movie.

Andy (Trevor Donovan) is a confident, driven, real estate developer who is visiting his father on Nantucket with his young daughter Wink (Payton Lepinski).

Christina is dismayed when she learns that Andy and his father plan to redevelop the wharf into a new marina. If this happens, she may have to give up the toy store that has such deep personal meaning and is part of her family’s legacy. She also notices that Andy may not have that much fun in his personal life; however, she helps put things in perspective, and rightfully so.

She also discovers that she has feelings for Andy but being on opposite sides of the development project could put a stop to their romance.

The Verdict

Overall, “Nantucket Noel” is a pleasant and heartwarming new original Hallmark holiday film. Sarah Power and Trevor Donovan have great chemistry together and they make each scene work to the fullest.

The writing is warm and heartfelt, the directing is impressive, and the movie’s cinematography is vibrant. It has a holiday “You’ve Got Mail” vibe to it, and that should be taken as a compliment. The family dynamics in this film are impeccable. “Nantucket Noel” garners two thumbs up. Well done.

In this article:hallmark, Holiday, Movie, nantucket noel, sarah power, trevor donovan
Written By

Markos Papadatos is Digital Journal's Editor-at-Large for Music News. Papadatos is a Greek-American journalist and educator that has authored over 16,000 original articles over the past 15 years. He has interviewed some of the biggest names in music, entertainment, lifestyle, magic, and sports. He is a five-time consecutive "Best of Long Island" winner, and in the past two years, he was honored as the "Best Long Island Personality" in Arts & Entertainment, an honor that has gone to Billy Joel six times.

