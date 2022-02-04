Review: ‘Slapface’ is a riveting horror thriller on Shudder

August Maturo in 'Slapface.' Photo Courtesy of Slapface Movie LLC.

“Slapface,” starring August Maturo and Emmy winner Mike Manning, is a captivating horror thriller that premiered on Shudder on February 3. Digital Journal has the scoop.

“Slapface” was written and directed by Jeremiah Kipp. Aside from Maturo and Manning, the cast includes Libe Barer, Mirabelle Lee, Bianca D’Ambrosio, Chiara D’Ambrosio, Lukas Hassel, Alixx Schottland, Curtis Braly, and Dan Hedaya. It was produced by Manning, Nick Theurer, Artisha Mann-Cooper, and Joe Benedetto.



It won the “Best Audience Award” for “Best Horror/Thriller/Sci-Fi” Film at the Cinequest Film Festival in 2021.

The synopsis is as follows: After the death of his mother, Lucas (played by August Maturo), a loner who lives in a rundown home with his brother Tom (Mike Manning), regularly seeks solace in the nearby woods.

With his only “friends” being a group of female bullies (played by the D’Ambrosio Twins), he keeps to himself most of the time. But, after a strange encounter with an inhuman monster (played by Lukas Hassel), Lucas begins to withdraw from others. When the two reach a tentative trust, a bizarre friendship is born, and Lucas is swept up in a series of primal adventures.

There are many twists and turns that will keep the audience engaged, horrified, and entertained, at the same time.

August Maturo commands the viewer’s attention for the movie’s entire duration while Mike Manning is impressive as his older brother Tom. Lukas Hassel delivers and terrifying and mindblowing performance as “The Monster,” and the entire cast is memorable. Compliments to Jeremiah Kipp for his solid vision and direction for this gripping film.

Most importantly, the film tackles such serious topics as trauma, emotional abuse, and bullying, and it is food for thought. The characters are relevant and relatable, especially in this day and age.

This past October, Maturo won the “Best Actor” Award for “Slapface” at the 2021 Grimmfest Awards, and rightfully so.

Without giving too much away, “Slapface” is a chilling thriller that should be experienced by all fans of horror, mystery, and suspense. Grab some popcorn and let Maturo and the cast lure you in. “Slapface” garners four out of five stars.