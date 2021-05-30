Review: ‘Power Rangers: Shattered Past’ release exhilarating fourth episode

"Power Rangers: Shattered Past" Episode 4. Photo Credit: Crimson Vision Studios

On May 25, “Power Rangers: Shattered Past” released an exhilarating fourth episode on YouTube, which is perhaps the best in the fan series thus far. Digital Journal has the scoop.

It was directed by Sean C. Swanson, written by Colin K. Bass, and produced by Elven Zuleta. The visual effects in this episode were quite noteworthy.

This episode is a must-watch for all fans. Without giving too much away, the synopsis is as follows: The Time Trio decides to focus on saving Landon’s (Dade Elza) wife by taking down Psycho Green (Marc Arjona).

Even when Lord Drakkon (Ryan Nelson) isn’t their main focus, he is still involved in one way or another. A legendary Ranger returns, new alliances are formed, and Sam O’Neill, known as “The Omega Ranger,” (played by Colin K. Bass) continues his quest to save the future.

Dade Elza, Coin K. Bass, and Marc Arjona are incredible, as always. Beloved Australian actress Catherine Sutherland makes a cameo as Kat Hillard and is divine and refreshing in this role.

The episode ends on a cliffhanger, which adds to its appeal and makes fans and viewers anxiously anticipate the next episode in the series.

The entire episode may be seen below on the Crimson Vision Studios YouTube page.