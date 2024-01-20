Review: Paloma Faith releases ‘Pressure,’ featuring Kojey Radical

Paloma Faith and Kojey Radical. Photo Credit: Yan Wasiuchnik

British pop singer-songwriter Paloma Faith released her new track “Pressure,” which features British rapper Kojey Radical.

This new song is featured on her upcoming studio album, “The Glorification of Sadness,” which will be released via RCA Records UK and The Orchard US on February 16.

Faith allows her rich, crisp vocals to shine on this stirring tune. Her crystalline voice compliments Kojey Radical’s rap vocals. They are able to convey a wide spectrum of raw emotions.

“Pressure” is an anthem of female empowerment, and she is not afraid to display her vulnerable side on the chorus. It will resonate with their listening audience.

In addition, Paloma Faith will be going on a headlining tour, which kicks off on April 3rd at The Hexagon in Reading, England.

“Pressure” is the follow-up to “Bad Woman.” Judging from these two new songs, her new musical effort “The Glorification of Sadness” sounds promising.

“Pressure” is available on digital service providers by clicking here. It garners two thumbs up.

To learn more about singer-songwriter Paloma Faith, follow her on Instagram and Facebook.