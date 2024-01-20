Connect with us

Review: Paloma Faith releases ‘Pressure,’ featuring Kojey Radical

British pop singer-songwriter Paloma Faith released her new track “Pressure,” which features Kojey Radical.
Paloma Faith and Kojey Radical. Photo Credit: Yan Wasiuchnik
British pop singer-songwriter Paloma Faith released her new track “Pressure,” which features British rapper Kojey Radical.

This new song is featured on her upcoming studio album, “The Glorification of Sadness,” which will be released via RCA Records UK and The Orchard US on February 16.

Faith allows her rich, crisp vocals to shine on this stirring tune. Her crystalline voice compliments Kojey Radical’s rap vocals. They are able to convey a wide spectrum of raw emotions.

“Pressure” is an anthem of female empowerment, and she is not afraid to display her vulnerable side on the chorus. It will resonate with their listening audience.

In addition, Paloma Faith will be going on a headlining tour, which kicks off on April 3rd at The Hexagon in Reading, England.

“Pressure” is the follow-up to “Bad Woman.” Judging from these two new songs, her new musical effort “The Glorification of Sadness” sounds promising.

“Pressure” is available on digital service providers by clicking here. It garners two thumbs up.

To learn more about singer-songwriter Paloma Faith, follow her on Instagram and Facebook.

Markos Papadatos
Written By

Markos Papadatos is Digital Journal's Editor-at-Large for Music News. Papadatos is a Greek-American journalist and educator that has authored over 20,000 original articles over the past 16 years. He has interviewed some of the biggest names in music, entertainment, lifestyle, magic, and sports. He is a seven-time consecutive "Best of Long Island" winner, and in the past three years, he was honored as the "Best Long Island Personality" in Arts & Entertainment, an honor that has gone to Billy Joel six times.

