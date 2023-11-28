Review: Paloma Faith releases her new single ‘Bad Woman’

Paloma Faith. Photo Credit: Yan Wasiuchnik

British pop singer-songwriter Paloma Faith is back with her new single “Bad Woman.”

This tune is her second single from her upcoming studio album “The Glorification of Sadness,” which will be released via RCA Records on February 16. It follows her previous radio single “How You Leave a Man.”

“Bad Woman” is mid-tempo and it allows her rich, crisp vocals to shine. Paloma Faith maintains solid control over her voice throughout the performance. The lyrics are relevant and relatable as it is an anthem of female empowerment.

This single follows Faith on a gritty journey of new-found independence, where she beams with feminine energy. It dives deep into the myriad societal challenges that women go through, as well as the exhausting struggle to meet expectations.

“This one is for all the women out there that can’t help but be bad,” she remarked in a post on her social media.

With this song, Paloma Faith is helping her listeners, especially the females, to embrace their uniqueness and authenticity, in an effort to feel comfortable in their own skin. It has a liberating message to it, which is an added bonus.

Paloma Faith consistently proves that she is one of the most underrated contemporary female artists of our time. At a time when most radio airwaves are playing forgettable tunes, Faith is pure soul.

“Bad Woman” is available on digital service providers by clicking here. It is worth checking out, and it garners an A rating.

To learn more about Paloma Faith, check out her official website, and follow her on Instagram.