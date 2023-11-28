Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Entertainment

Review: Paloma Faith releases her new single ‘Bad Woman’

British singer-songwriter Paloma Faith is back with her new single “Bad Woman.”
Markos Papadatos

Published

Paloma Faith
Paloma Faith. Photo Credit: Yan Wasiuchnik
Paloma Faith. Photo Credit: Yan Wasiuchnik

British pop singer-songwriter Paloma Faith is back with her new single “Bad Woman.”

This tune is her second single from her upcoming studio album “The Glorification of Sadness,” which will be released via RCA Records on February 16. It follows her previous radio single “How You Leave a Man.”

“Bad Woman” is mid-tempo and it allows her rich, crisp vocals to shine. Paloma Faith maintains solid control over her voice throughout the performance. The lyrics are relevant and relatable as it is an anthem of female empowerment.

This single follows Faith on a gritty journey of new-found independence, where she beams with feminine energy. It dives deep into the myriad societal challenges that women go through, as well as the exhausting struggle to meet expectations.

“This one is for all the women out there that can’t help but be bad,” she remarked in a post on her social media.

With this song, Paloma Faith is helping her listeners, especially the females, to embrace their uniqueness and authenticity, in an effort to feel comfortable in their own skin. It has a liberating message to it, which is an added bonus.

Paloma Faith consistently proves that she is one of the most underrated contemporary female artists of our time. At a time when most radio airwaves are playing forgettable tunes, Faith is pure soul.

“Bad Woman” is available on digital service providers by clicking here. It is worth checking out, and it garners an A rating.

To learn more about Paloma Faith, check out her official website, and follow her on Instagram.

In this article:Album, bad woman, british, Music, paloma faith, Pop, RCA Records, singer-songwriter, Single, Song, Tune
Markos Papadatos
Written By

Markos Papadatos is Digital Journal's Editor-at-Large for Music News. Papadatos is a Greek-American journalist and educator that has authored over 19,900 original articles over the past 16 years. He has interviewed some of the biggest names in music, entertainment, lifestyle, magic, and sports. He is a seven-time consecutive "Best of Long Island" winner, and in the past three years, he was honored as the "Best Long Island Personality" in Arts & Entertainment, an honor that has gone to Billy Joel six times.

You may also like:

Italian designer Alessandro Michele has overseen a surge in sales at fashion house Gucci Italian designer Alessandro Michele has overseen a surge in sales at fashion house Gucci

Business

Gucci design studio strikes over move to Milan

Some 40 artisans from Gucci's design studio downed tools over plans to move much of the team from Rome to Milan.

22 hours ago

Business

Tesla sues Swedish state over strike fallout

Electric carmaker Tesla on Monday filed a lawsuit against the Swedish state over a strike by postal workers blocking deliveries of license plates.

16 hours ago

Business

Asian markets ease as US inflation comes into view

With Wall Street seeing little action at the back of last week owing to the Thanksgiving break, traders had few catalysts to drive action.

22 hours ago
The Silkyara road tunnel in northern India, which partially collapsed on November 12 The Silkyara road tunnel in northern India, which partially collapsed on November 12

World

India rescuers make painstaking progress towards 41 trapped in tunnel

The Silkyara road tunnel in northern India, which partially collapsed on November 12 - Copyright AFP Arun SANKARPitcha DANGPRASITHIndian rescue teams crept forward Tuesday...

12 hours ago