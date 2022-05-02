Connect with us

Review: Maurice Benard features Joshua Benard on his MB ‘State of Mind’ podcast on mental health

Maurice Benard (“General Hospital”) featured his son, rising entertainer Joshua Benard on his MB “State of Mind” podcast on mental health once again.

Published

Joshua Benard
Joshua Benard. Photo Courtesy of MB 'State of Mind'
Joshua Benard. Photo Courtesy of MB 'State of Mind'

Emmy award-winning actor Maurice Benard (“General Hospital”) featured his son, rising entertainer Joshua Benard on his MB “State of Mind” podcast on mental health once again.

A three-time Emmy winner for “Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series,” Benard is known for his portrayal of Sonny Corinthos on “General Hospital,” who is the godfather of Port Charles. Joshua plays the role of Adam on “General Hospital,” and in the past, he played a younger version of Sonny, his father’s character.

Joshua and Maurice talk about life and his passions and how they each mean so much to him in different ways. “This interview with Joshua was really cool and insightful,” Maurice admitted.

Joshua’s passions in life include acting, singing, composing, and playing music. Maurice shared that Joshua has always expressed himself through it. Maurice thought to himself that they are very similar in so many ways, which may be why they clash at times, but he is very proud of his son.

Maurice revealed that Joshua will be on “General Hospital” again later this month. He has an HBO project airing this summer and he will be releasing his first single in music soon.

Speaking of music, towards the end of their interview, Joshua treats his fans and listeners to the song “Something” by the Beatles, where he accompanies himself on guitar.

Their entire candid father and son conversation may be seen below.

To learn more about actor and singer Joshua “JJ” Benard, follow him on Instagram.

For more information on MB “State of Mind,” visit its official website, and follow the podcast on its Instagram page.

Read More: Joshua Benard’s version of Elvis Presley’s “Can’t Help Falling in Love” received a favorable review.

