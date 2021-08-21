Review: Marcus Coloma and Nicholas Alexander Chavez deliver intense father and son scenes on ‘General Hospital’

Spencer (Nicholas Alexander Chavez) and Nikolas (Marcus Coloma) on 'General Hospital.' Photo Courtesy of ABC

It was an intense week for Nikolas Cassadine and his son Spencer Cassadine on the ABC daytime drama “General Hospital,” and their portrayers Marcus Coloma and Nicholas Alexander Chavez were able to deliver intense but memorable performances. Digital Journal has the recap.

As Digital Journal previously reported, Spencer threw a party at the castle in Wyndermere, but unbeknownst to him, there was a hooded man that was there to teach him a lesson. That mysterious person subsequently confronted Spencer, took out a fake knife, and stabbed him with it, which left Spencer traumatized. Fortunately, Trina (Sydney Mikayla) came and tried to make him feel better.

The hooded man reveals himself as his father, Nikolas, who had told Spencer that he was going to Dubai on a business trip. He informs him that he was there to teach him a lesson, but Spencer’s grandmother, Mayor Laura Collins (Genie Francis), tells Nikolas that Spencer is indeed innocent since, at the same time, Ava’s (Maura West) car caught on fire when she was at the hospital, and she comes across a badge that once belonged to her late daughter Kiki.

“I was so sure it was you, I was horrified that you could be so cruel,” Nikolas told Spencer. “So you decided to show me what real cruelty looks like. Congratulations, father. Mission accomplished, Spencer responded.

Marcus Coloma and Nicholas Alexander Chavez’ acting performances in these hooded man revelation scenes were superb: The actors were intense, raw, and their emotions were palpable. The tensions could have easily been cut with a knife. Compelling scenes like these are what strong Emmy reels are made of, and judging from this caliber of acting both Coloma and Chavez ought to submit for next year’s Emmy ceremony. Well done.

