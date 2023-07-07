Review: Luke Bryan headlines Jones Beach Theater in New York

Luke Bryan performing live at Jones Beach, New York. Photo Credit: Gary Hahn

On July 6, country artist Luke Bryan headlined Jones Beach Amphitheater on Long Island in New York.

This show was a part of his “Country On” Tour, and rising country musicians Conner Smith, Jackson Dean, and Alana Springsteen served as his opening acts.

Bryan kicked off his set promptly after 9 p.m. with the upbeat “Kick the Dust Up” and it was followed by the sassy “Knockin’ Boots,” and the unapologetic “Kiss Tomorrow Goodbye.”

The inclusion of his new single, the liberating “But I Got a Beer in My Hand” was a real treat. He continued with such lighthearted and festive songs as “Huntin’, Fishin’, And Lovin’ Every Day” and “Sunrise, Sunburn, Sunset,” which captured the mood of the audience.

Bryan showed off his sultry side with “Light It Up” and “Strip It Down,” and he gave his audience a counting lesson as he got them “Down to One.” He also threw “Games” in the mix, while

His openers (Conner Smith, Jackson Dean, and Alana Springsteen) joined him for a memorable medley of songs, where Alana Springsteen tore up the stage, exuding tremendous potential (to become the next big female country star).

This time, he performed “Buy Dirt,” sans Jordan Davis, as opposed to the last time he played Jones Beach two years ago (when Davis got on stage with him).

One of the most somber moments of the night was when he performed the moving ballad “Drink a Beer,” and he treated the audience to an extended, lengthier version, which resonated well with the crowd. It was raw, controlled, and he encouraged people to lift up their glasses to pay homage to anybody that they lost in their lives. This was the emotional highpoint of the evening.

“One Margarita” was a great deal of fun, especially when he passed a huge margarita cup in the audience, and the crowd was passing it around.

Following “Rain is a Good Thing,” Bryan closed with such tunes as “I Don’t Want This Night to End,” “Play It Again,” and “That’s My Kind of Night,” all of which summed up his show at Jones Beach. Of course, no Luke Bryan show is complete without his signature anthem “Country Girl (Shake It for Me)” where he showed off his dance moves.

The only downside was that in a few instances Bryan’s vocals were overpowered by the instrumentals of the band, but whenever he performed in an acoustic fashion, the sound was spot on.

Also, Bryan didn’t get to sing such chart-topping singles as “Crash My Party” or the piano-laden ballad “Do I,” which was his first No. 1 single, but the rest of the set made up for it, especially since he performed some of his newer material, such as his latest single “But I Got a Beer in My Hand,” and the prior single “Country On.”

“Luke Bryan and his band rolled into jones beach and reinforced why the crowd loves to see him over and over. He is just talented and so fun to watch. His positive energy, voice, crowd interaction and dance moves are all the reasons he sells out venues all over the country each year, said Dawn Andrew, fan and attendee.

“Luke Bryan’s concert was a blast. His energy and stage presence had the crowd dancing and singing along all night. Luke is a true entertainer that knows how to put on a show. I look forward to seeing him again,” said radio host Nick Tangorra.

The Verdict

Overall, Luke Bryan was able to get the country party started at the sold-out Jones Beach Amphitheater on Long Island, New York. His entire show was noteworthy from start to finish, as he was able to take his listeners on a journey with him. It is recommended that one sees him live whenever he comes to town. Well done.