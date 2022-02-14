Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Entertainment

Review: Leslie Charleson is spotlighted on Maurice Benard’s MB ‘State of Mind’ podcast

Veteran actress Leslie Charleson of “General Hospital” was recently spotlighted on Maurice Benard’s “MB State of Mind” podcast on mental health.

Published

Leslie Charleson of 'General Hospital'
Leslie Charleson of 'General Hospital.' Photo Credit: ABC, Scott Kirkland
Leslie Charleson of 'General Hospital.' Photo Credit: ABC, Scott Kirkland

Veteran actress Leslie Charleson of “General Hospital” was recently spotlighted on Maurice Benard’s “MB State of Mind” podcast on mental health. Digital Journal has the recap.

Benard made her feel at home on his MB “State of Mind” podcast, and he gave her the royal welcome she deserved.

“This is truly an honor who I have today,” Benard said. “Her name is Leslie Charleson. She’s been nominated for an Emmy four times, she should have been nominated 10 times, and she should have won four. She has been doing ‘General Hospital’ for over 40 years, she is basically the queen. Stuart Damon was the king. It’s amazing to have a gig that long.”

Charleson has played the iconic role of Monica Quertemaine on the hit ABC daytime drama “General Hospital” for nearly 45 years. She has guest-starred on such beloved series as “Happy Days,” “The Streets of San Francisco,” and “The Rockford Files.”

She is candid with Benard about her sister, Kate’s bipolar disorder, and Kate committing suicide back in 1996.

This podcast episode is food for thought for anybody who has a loved one or relative going through hard signs. “Now people have so much more information,” she said. “Now, they can be more knowledgable and be more helpful and they can know what to do once those signs come up.”

“The pandemic has been a curse and a blessing,” Benard acknowledged. “The curse is that there are so many suicides, it has gotten so bad, but the blessing is that we were stuck together in a house and now you are forced to deal with what is happening, and now, more people are talking about it.”

On a lighter note, they discuss her love for the “King of Rock and Roll” Elvis Presley, horses (she has two equines  Trovador and Romero), as well as her tenure on “General Hospital,” which includes countless long hours and working with the late but great Stuart Damon, who played the legendary Alan Quartermaine on the show.

For more information on “Maurice Benard State of Mind,” visit its official website, and follow the podcast on its Instagram page.

In this article:Abc, Daytime, Drama, General hospital, Leslie Charleson, Maurice Benard, Mental health, Podcast, State of mind
Written By

Markos Papadatos is Digital Journal's Editor-at-Large for Music News. Papadatos is a Greek-American journalist and educator that has authored over 17,000 original articles over the past 16 years. He has interviewed some of the biggest names in music, entertainment, lifestyle, magic, and sports. He is a six-time consecutive "Best of Long Island" winner, and in the past three years, he was honored as the "Best Long Island Personality" in Arts & Entertainment, an honor that has gone to Billy Joel six times.

You may also like:

The United States has been providing Ukraine with a steady supply of weapons in the face of the Russian threat The United States has been providing Ukraine with a steady supply of weapons in the face of the Russian threat

World

Germany leader heads to Kyiv to calm ‘critical’ Russia war threat

The United States has been providing Ukraine with a steady supply of weapons in the face of the Russian threat - Copyright AFP THOMAS...

10 hours ago
Brazil pledges higher greenhouse emissions cuts Brazil pledges higher greenhouse emissions cuts

World

Deforestation of Amazon Rain Forest sets record high for January

The number of trees cut down in the Brazilian Amazon in January far exceeded deforestation for the same month last year.

21 hours ago
Ukraine's Russian-speaking author Andrey Kurkov says new laws aimed at prompting the Ukrainian language are fully justified Ukraine's Russian-speaking author Andrey Kurkov says new laws aimed at prompting the Ukrainian language are fully justified

World

Ukraine’s star author Kurkov says his native Russian should be curbed

Ukraine's bestselling Russian-speaking author Andrey Kurkov says it is "immoral" to defend the Russian language in the ex-Soviet republic.

20 hours ago

World

Nations to review harrowing catalogue of climate impacts

Nearly 200 nations kick off a virtual UN meeting Monday to finalise what is sure to be a harrowing catalogue of climate change impacts.

7 hours ago