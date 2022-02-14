Review: Leslie Charleson is spotlighted on Maurice Benard’s MB ‘State of Mind’ podcast

Leslie Charleson of 'General Hospital.' Photo Credit: ABC, Scott Kirkland

Veteran actress Leslie Charleson of “General Hospital” was recently spotlighted on Maurice Benard’s “MB State of Mind” podcast on mental health. Digital Journal has the recap.

Benard made her feel at home on his MB “State of Mind” podcast, and he gave her the royal welcome she deserved.

“This is truly an honor who I have today,” Benard said. “Her name is Leslie Charleson. She’s been nominated for an Emmy four times, she should have been nominated 10 times, and she should have won four. She has been doing ‘General Hospital’ for over 40 years, she is basically the queen. Stuart Damon was the king. It’s amazing to have a gig that long.”

Charleson has played the iconic role of Monica Quertemaine on the hit ABC daytime drama “General Hospital” for nearly 45 years. She has guest-starred on such beloved series as “Happy Days,” “The Streets of San Francisco,” and “The Rockford Files.”

She is candid with Benard about her sister, Kate’s bipolar disorder, and Kate committing suicide back in 1996.

This podcast episode is food for thought for anybody who has a loved one or relative going through hard signs. “Now people have so much more information,” she said. “Now, they can be more knowledgable and be more helpful and they can know what to do once those signs come up.”

“The pandemic has been a curse and a blessing,” Benard acknowledged. “The curse is that there are so many suicides, it has gotten so bad, but the blessing is that we were stuck together in a house and now you are forced to deal with what is happening, and now, more people are talking about it.”

On a lighter note, they discuss her love for the “King of Rock and Roll” Elvis Presley, horses (she has two equines Trovador and Romero), as well as her tenure on “General Hospital,” which includes countless long hours and working with the late but great Stuart Damon, who played the legendary Alan Quartermaine on the show.

For more information on “Maurice Benard State of Mind,” visit its official website, and follow the podcast on its Instagram page.