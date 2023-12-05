Review: Gavin Magnus balances sadness and joy on new EP

Gavin Magnus. Photo Credit: Micala Austin

Alternative singer-songwriter Gavin Magnus balances sadness and joy on his new “BLURRY EYES” EP.

This musical effort was produced by John Feldmann, who has worked with such diverse acts as Blink-182 and Avril Lavigne.

The EP opens with the mid-tempo “YOU DON’T MEAN IT,” whose lyrics are relatable, and it immediately breaks into the unapologetic “NOTHING LEFT TO SAY.”

“I need u” is an extremely radio-friendly bop and sheer bliss, while he slows down the pace with the nonchalant “Hello.”

After the liberating title track “Blurry Eyes,” it closes with the up-tempo “Love Again,” which is a great deal of fun, and a tune that will make listeners clap along with him. The EP closes on a fitting note with the stirring power-ballad “Lie.”

His vocals on this collection are reminiscent of Machine Gun Kelly meets Austin Mahone and Adam Young of Owl City.

The Verdict

Overall, there is a lot of musical variety on this “BLURRY EYES” EP, which makes it hard to select a personal favorite recording. Each song on here has its own identity, and there is one for every mood.

Gavin Magnus does a solid job writing lyrics that will resonate with his fans and music listeners (especially for anybody who has been through challenges or failing relationships). This EP is worth more than just a passing glance, and it garners two thumbs up.

“BLURRY EYES” is available on digital service providers by clicking here.

To learn more about singer-songwriter and social influencer Gavin Magnus, follow him on Instagram and TikTok.