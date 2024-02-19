Review: Emmanuel Kabongo and Mishael Morgan star in ‘Sway’

The cast of 'Sway.' Photo Credit: Chris Morsby

Actors Emmanuel Kabongo (“Chateau Laurier”) and Mishael Morgan (“The Young and The Restless”) star in the new movie “Sway.”

The film was written by Charlie Hamilton, who directed it with Zachary Ramelan. The cast also includes Lovell Adams-Gray, Brittany Raymond, Karl Campbell, and Paul Amos, among other actors. Morgan and Kabongo also took on producing roles for this project.

In “Sway,” a black community leader, who has it all, sees his life spiral out of control within hours after his brother goes missing, he is blackmailed by a strange woman, and a murder tests how far he will go to protect the ones he loves.

It is filled with multiple twists and turns, and the screenplay is solid. There is undeniable chemistry between Kabongo and Morgan’s characters Sway and Lisa respectively.

Emmanuel Kabongo in ‘Sway.’ Photo Credit: Chris Morsby

Without giving too much away, this is a thriller that needs to be experienced by all.

The Verdict

Overall, Emmanuel Kabongo and Mishael Morgan are terrific and badass in their lead performances; their rapport allows for more resonance.

Emmy winner Mishael Morgan in ‘Sway.’ Photo Credit: Chris Morsby

Morgan showed us why she deserved to be the first ever African American woman to win the Daytime Emmy Award for “Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series”” for “The Young and The Restless”; moreover, Kabongo inhibited the titular role of Sway, and he deserves to become the next Michael B. Jordan.

Everyone in the cast brings something unique to the table. “Sway” garners 4.5 out of 5 stars.