Review: Dale Ann Bradley pays homage with her new album ‘Kentucky For Me’

Dale Ann Bradley. Photo Courtesy of Pinecastle Records

Bluegrass star Dale Ann Bradley pays homage to Kentucky with her latest studio album “Kentucky For Me.”

She is a Kentucky Music Hall Of Fame inductee, a six-time International Bluegrass Music Association (IBMA) “Female Vocalist of the Year” winner, and a two-time Grammy nominee. This collection features duets with some other prominent Kentuckians and musical guests.

Notable guests on this musical effort include Exile’s JP Pennington, Sam Bush, Larry Cordle, John Cowan, John Conlee, Danny Paisley, Rebecca Lynn Howard, Po’ Ramblin’ Boys, and Dave Adkins, among others.

It opens with the soothing and gentle “The Sun is Going to Shine,” her duet with JP Pennington of Exile, and she picks up the pace with “Kentucky Gold,” where she is joined by the ever-talented Sam Gold.

The title track “Kentucky For Me” is a poignant and resonant ballad that is filled with nostalgia. It is followed by the upbeat “Dogwood Winter” and “Appalachian Blue,” which features John Cowan. “One by One” with Danny Paisley is just as noteworthy.

Country veteran John Conlee joins her on “I’m Just an Old Chunk of Coal,” and she takes her listeners on a spiritual journey with “God Already Has.”

Rebecca Lynn Howard and Bradley deliver their effervescent vocals on “Love Train,” and it closes with “Poor Man’s Pride,” and with a distinct rustic cover of Stevie Nicks and Tom Petty’s “Stop Draggin’ My Heart Around” featuring Dave Adkins.

“Kentucky For Me” is available on digital service providers by clicking here.

The Verdict

Overall, Dale Ann Bradley on her latest studio offering “Kentucky For Me.” Every song has its own identity, and she will make listeners fall in love with her home state of Kentucky. It garners an A rating.

To learn more about Dale Ann Bradley and her music, visit her official website.