Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Entertainment

Review: Dale Ann Bradley pays homage with her new album ‘Kentucky For Me’

Bluegrass star Dale Ann Bradley pays homage to Kentucky with her latest studio album “Kentucky For Me.”
Markos Papadatos

Published

Dale Ann Bradley
Dale Ann Bradley. Photo Courtesy of Pinecastle Records
Dale Ann Bradley. Photo Courtesy of Pinecastle Records

Bluegrass star Dale Ann Bradley pays homage to Kentucky with her latest studio album “Kentucky For Me.”

She is a Kentucky Music Hall Of Fame inductee, a six-time International Bluegrass Music Association (IBMA) “Female Vocalist of the Year” winner, and a two-time Grammy nominee. This collection features duets with some other prominent Kentuckians and musical guests.

Notable guests on this musical effort include Exile’s JP Pennington, Sam Bush, Larry Cordle, John Cowan, John Conlee, Danny Paisley, Rebecca Lynn Howard, Po’ Ramblin’ Boys, and Dave Adkins, among others.

It opens with the soothing and gentle “The Sun is Going to Shine,” her duet with JP Pennington of Exile, and she picks up the pace with “Kentucky Gold,” where she is joined by the ever-talented Sam Gold.

The title track “Kentucky For Me” is a poignant and resonant ballad that is filled with nostalgia. It is followed by the upbeat “Dogwood Winter” and “Appalachian Blue,” which features John Cowan. “One by One” with Danny Paisley is just as noteworthy.

Country veteran John Conlee joins her on “I’m Just an Old Chunk of Coal,” and she takes her listeners on a spiritual journey with “God Already Has.”

Rebecca Lynn Howard and Bradley deliver their effervescent vocals on “Love Train,” and it closes with “Poor Man’s Pride,” and with a distinct rustic cover of Stevie Nicks and Tom Petty’s “Stop Draggin’ My Heart Around” featuring Dave Adkins.

“Kentucky For Me” is available on digital service providers by clicking here.

The Verdict

Overall, Dale Ann Bradley on her latest studio offering “Kentucky For Me.” Every song has its own identity, and she will make listeners fall in love with her home state of Kentucky. It garners an A rating.

To learn more about Dale Ann Bradley and her music, visit her official website.

In this article:Album, bluegrass, dale ann bradley, Female, kentucky, kentucky for me, Music, rebecca lynn howard, vocalist
Markos Papadatos
Written By

Markos Papadatos is Digital Journal's Editor-at-Large for Music News. Papadatos is a Greek-American journalist and educator that has authored over 19,000 original articles over the past 16 years. He has interviewed some of the biggest names in music, entertainment, lifestyle, magic, and sports. He is a seven-time consecutive "Best of Long Island" winner, and in the past three years, he was honored as the "Best Long Island Personality" in Arts & Entertainment, an honor that has gone to Billy Joel six times.

You may also like:

World

Op-Ed: Affirmative action becomes a choice between equality and equity

The Supreme Court on Thursday struck down affirmative action in college admissions, saying that race cannot be a factor in admissions policies.

11 hours ago

Entertainment

Review: If Love is Overrated? Gregory Porter at London’s Albert Hall

Jazz revival: Gregory Porter is on tour and the latest leg took him to London and an array of hits. Digital Journal was grooving...

1 min ago
US President Joe Biden's upcoming trip to the NATO summit in Lithuania comes as Ukraine is pushing for membership in the military alliance US President Joe Biden's upcoming trip to the NATO summit in Lithuania comes as Ukraine is pushing for membership in the military alliance

World

Biden to travel to UK, NATO summit, Finland: White House

US President Joe Biden has scheduled trip to the United Kingdom, at the NATO summit in Lithuania and to Finland.

11 hours ago

Business

Op-Ed: The ‘booming’ US economy — How fizzy can you get about a big mess?

Enough of the fizz. Trustworthy hard numbers, right now, please. Just omit the word “please.”

2 hours ago