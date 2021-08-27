Review: Chance Perez charms on vivacious single ‘Can’t Trust Summer’

Chance Perez in 'Can't Trust Summer.' Photo Courtesy of Chance Perez.

Singer and actor Chance Perez (“Power Rangers” fame) charms on his upbeat new vivacious single “Can’t Trust Summer.” Digital Journal has the scoop.

The song has a carefree vibe to it, and it stands out sonically and lyrically. Perez allows his rich, velvet vocals to shine on this song. It is extremely radio-friendly and it will resonate well with his fans and listeners.

“Can’t Trust Summer” garners two thumbs up, and it is available on Spotify and Apple Music. Well done Chance.

He is known for playing the Black Power Ranger in “Power Rangers Dino Fury.”

To learn more about actor and singer Chance Perez and his music, follow him on Twitter and Instagram.