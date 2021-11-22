Nicholas Alexander Chavez of ‘General Hospital’ wins ‘Favorite Newcomer’ at the Soap Hub Awards

Nicholas Alexander Chavez as Spencer Cassadine on 'General Hospital.' Photo Courtesy of ABC

“General Hospital” actor Nicholas Alexander Chavez won big at the 2021 Soap Hub Awards. Digital Journal has the scoop.

In the fan-voted Soap Hub Awards, Chavez was voted “Favorite Newcomer” for his portrayal of Spencer Cassadine on the ABC daytime drama “General Hospital.”

“Thank you so much for having me on @thetalkcbs for the @soaphub awards,” he exclaimed in a post on social media. “And a HUGE thank you to all of the fans who voted. Truly an honor to be this year’s Favorite Newcomer.”

Chavez’s acting work as Spencer has consistently garnered rave reviews from Digital Journal, and rightfully so.

Laura Wright and Cynthia Watros won the award for “Favorite Feud” on “General Hospital,” while the show also took home the top honor for “Favorite Soap Opera.”

Steve Burton and Laura Wight were named “Favorite Actor” and “Favorite Actress” on “General Hospital” respectively.

To learn more about actor Nicholas Alexander Chavez, follow him on Instagram.

