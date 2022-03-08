Judas Priest earns their third nomination for the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame

Judas Priest. Photo Courtesy of the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame

Acclaimed heavy metal band Judas Priest has earned their third nod for the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame’s Class of 2022. Digital Journal has the scoop.

This year’s Rock and Roll Hall of Fame ballot is comprised of 17 diverse yet worthy musical acts. Judas Priest has been eligible for this recognition since 1999, and this marks their third career nomination for the prestigious Rock and Roll Hall of Fame.

The Judas Priest band members that are eligible for this nomination include Les Binks, K. K. Downing, Rob Halford, Ian Hill, Dave Holland, Glenn Tipton, and Scott Travis.

Judas Priest has helped shape and mold the heavy metal landscape for the last five decades. Judas Priest’s strong sound emanated from a twin-guitar attack, coupled with driving riffs, soaring vocals, and pounding drums.

The heavy metal kings have transformed the musical landscape and have helped mold it into what it is today.

Lead singer Rob Halford chatted with Digital Journal about their North American tour, and their album, Firepower, which is available on Apple Music and on Spotify.

As Digital Journal reported this past November, Judas Priest announced their highly-anticipated “Screaming for Vengeance” graphic novel. Z2 Comics teamed with the acclaimed band for an original graphic novel that will be released in 2022, in time for the anniversary of their highest-selling album of all time, their seminal “Screaming for Vengeance.”

