Interview: Matthew Pohlkamp talks about the film ‘The Wrong Blind Date’ on Lifetime

Matthew Pohlkamp. Photo Credit: Bjoern Kommerell

Actor Matthew Pohlkamp chatted with Digital Journal’s Markos Papadatos about being a part of the film “The Wrong Blind Date,” which aired on Lifetime.

‘The Wrong Blind Date’

“It was an incredible experience,” he said about “The Wrong Bling Date.” “This was my first time working with director David DeCoteau and producer, actress, and goddess Vivica A. Fox. Due to all of the Covid restrictions we had a super small and super productive crew. I’m really amazed that they were able to put together such a great project with all of the restrictions in the world today. They are all rockstars,” he exclaimed.

Pohlkamp had great words about working with his co-stars Meredith Thomas, Vivica A. Fox, Sofia Masson, and Rainer Dawn. “I’ve worked on a few other projects with Meredith but I don’t think we ever had any scenes together in the others so it was super fun to get the pleasure to play pretend with. She’s Lifetime royalty at this point,” he said.

“This was the first time (hopefully may more) working with Sofia, Rainer, and Clark Moore. I had a lot of fun with these guys. I wish the shoot lasted longer. It was surreal working with Vivica, I mean she’s an icon and couldn’t have been any sweeter and just really lights up the screen whenever she’s on it.”

“The Wrong Blind Date” earned a favorable review from Digital Journal.

The digital age

On being an actor in the digital age, he said, “I am back and forth on how I feel about it. These days, we rarely will go to an ‘in-person’ audition. Most of the auditions are self-tape. I like going into the casting room and seeing the casting directors, and directors. It’s obviously more personal that way.”

“On the other hand, it’s nice to tape an audition in my underwear with a jacket and tie on (framing from waste up of course),” he added with a laugh.

Motivations

Regarding his daily motivations, Pohlkamp said, “I get my motivation from the want to just be better every day. I put myself in uncomfortable situations as much as I can to help me grow as a person, physically and mentally.”

Pohlkamp: The BMX bicycle rider

He opened up about being a BMX bicycle rider. “BMX was my career before acting. I started racing when I was 10 and turned professional at the age of 20 years old. I competed in the X Games and won a world title in Denmark in 2011. I don’t compete anymore but I am always riding,” he said.

Bjoern Kommerell

Pohlkamp complimented master photographer Bjoern Kommerell. “Bjoern is hands down the best photographer I’ve ever worked with. Unbelievable. I hope to shoot with him again this year (if I can get on the waiting list). Bjoern is such a talented guy,” he said.

Success

On his definition of the word success, Pohlkamp said, “Success to me means good health and happiness. If you can do something that you love and make a living doing it, that to me is success.”

Pohlkamp continued, “So far in my life, I’ve been able to make a living in two different careers that I would pay to do because I love doing them so much. Not to sound too ‘woo woo’ but I make it a point to be aware of the good things in my life and try not to take anything for granted. It could all be gone in the blink of an eye.”

For viewers and fans, Pohlkamp concluded about “The Wrong Blind Date, “I would like to encourage everyone to check out ‘The Wrong Blind Date.’ It’s a super fun story, great cast, great crew, and the audience can decide if Laura and Kevin should give dating another shot.”

To learn more about actor Matthew Pohlkamp, check out his IMDb page and follow him on Instagram.