Boris Brejcha talks about his new music

German DJ and producer Boris Brejcha. Photo Credit: Felix Hohagen Photography

World-renowned German DJ and producer Boris Brejcha chatted about his new electronic music.

‘Space X’

When asked how “Space X” came about, Brejcha said, “The fact that I am a very future-loving person. I always want to have the latest gadgets and also try them out. Not only in producing music.”

“Also, in all other areas and situations in life. I also love future-oriented films. So it was very obvious to produce a song, which is rather based on the mystical space, instead of the earth we know,” he added.

On the concept for the music video, he shared, “It came relatively spontaneously. We were looking for a suitable location for this song, and it occurred to me that I’ve always wanted to go to Iceland. Especially because of the polar lights. So it was obvious to combine both. It was just the perfect place to shoot the music video.”

Music and songwriting inspirations

On his music and songwriting inspirations, he said, “I never really need that much inspiration to produce music. But most of the inspiration definitely comes from traveling. It’s always very impressive to get to know so many different cultures. And

it’s obvious that you take some inspiration home with you.”

Future plans

Regarding his future plans, he said, “I am currently very modest about these. There will be some music releases and in early 2024 I will release a new album. I’m really looking forward to that. There are a lot of gigs planned this year. Concerts, label nights and also festivals.”

The digital age

On being a musician in the digital age, now with streaming and technology being so prevalent, he said, “I love it. Maybe it’s because I’ve always been a digital kid. Even when producing music I prefer digital sound generators. And I’m always very curious about new technologies. Maybe it would get boring if we would always stay with the old. And for many artists it is possible to release music without much equity. That is very positive.”

Advice for young and aspiring artists

For young and aspiring artists, he remarked, “Always sticking to your beliefs and not bending for anyone. So always produce the music you love. It is also important to have a strong stamina. Because not all careers go straight uphill. Most careers with a solid base usually take time.”

“For music producers it is also very helpful to be able to play an instrument. For example, keyboard. That helps immensely to express yourself in melodies,” he added.

Electronic music in the next five years

On the future of electronic music in the next five years, he responded, “That is a question that is difficult to answer. Electronic music has always been omnipresent since its creation. Sometimes stronger and sometimes weaker. It will certainly always be there, especially because many artists in the field of other music genres have started to use it.”

“It is computer music, and since computers are indispensable nowadays, electronic music will always remain and also develop,” he added.

Success

On his definition of the word success, he said, “It’s very simple. If you are happy, then you are successful. For me, success is not based on numbers or objects.”

