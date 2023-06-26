Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Entertainment

Bobbi Summers talks about ‘I Hate People, People Hate Me’

Writer, producer, and creator Bobbi Summers chatted about “I Hate People, People Hate Me.”
Markos Papadatos

Published

'I Hate People, People Hate Me'
'I Hate People, People Hate Me.' Photo Credit: Lauren Newman
'I Hate People, People Hate Me.' Photo Credit: Lauren Newman

Writer, producer, and creator Bobbi Summers chatted about “I Hate People, People Hate Me.”

The synopsis is: Perpetually disturbed by the world around them, two twenty-somethings navigate their lives as underdogs in Toronto’s queer community.

Tribeca Film Festival

This Canadian dark comedy had its world premiere at the Tribeca Film Festival in New York on Monday, June 12.

“It feels exciting,” he said about being a part of this year’s Tribeca lineup. “I love New York. The edibles are strong and the guys dress very well.  I was so relieved when the premiere started and the audience was laughing V hard. I think we all felt like we could breathe finally, after years of working on it.”

Inspiration for this project

On his inspiration to create this project, he said, “I feel inspiration every day, all the time. I find it everywhere and apply it to whatever I’m working on. I’m inspired by anything from McDonald’s Happy Meals to Pokémon cards, and am generally very inspired by music. Bands like The Offspring and Evanescence.”

The digital age

On being a filmmaker in the digital age, now with streaming and technology being so prevalent, he said, “I love what technology has done for the collaborative process. I feel so connected to other artists I admire.”

“I live in Canada but I’m constantly collaborating online with weirdos and creators from Brazil, Brooklyn, England, Japan everywhere. It has made my work so much richer,” he added.

Future plans

On his future plans, he shared, “Season 2, a stand up comedy tour, a monumental solo pop rock album, and get a law degree.”

Success

On his definition of the word success, he said jokingly, “Starring in a Pepsi commercial, will settle for KFC though.”

To learn more about filmmaker Bobbi Summers, check out his IMDb page.

arrow left
arrow right
In this article:Bobbi Summers, Creator, Digital Age, Festival, Film, Filmmaker, New York, Producer, tribeca, Writer
Markos Papadatos
Written By

Markos Papadatos is Digital Journal's Editor-at-Large for Music News. Papadatos is a Greek-American journalist and educator that has authored over 19,000 original articles over the past 16 years. He has interviewed some of the biggest names in music, entertainment, lifestyle, magic, and sports. He is a seven-time consecutive "Best of Long Island" winner, and in the past three years, he was honored as the "Best Long Island Personality" in Arts & Entertainment, an honor that has gone to Billy Joel six times.

You may also like:

Entertainment

Op-Ed: The grim future of entertainment – Neuroforecasting sales by focus groups

Neuroforecasting in this form is a target at point blank range. The target is unmissable. Is that good enough?

17 hours ago
The Wagner group has spearheaded the months-long Russian assault on Bakhmut The Wagner group has spearheaded the months-long Russian assault on Bakhmut

World

Could Wagner’s mutiny help Ukraine?

The Wagner mercenary group's mutiny has weakened President Putin and could affect the course of the war in Ukraine, analysts say.

23 hours ago

World

Australia plans huge fines if big tech fails to tackle disinformation

Tech giants could face billions of dollars in fines for failing to tackle disinformation under proposed Australian laws.

8 hours ago

Tech & Science

Innovative companies line up for the MacRobert engineering award

The MacRobert Award is the UK's longest-running and most prestigious national prize for engineering innovation..

23 hours ago