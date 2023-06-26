Bobbi Summers talks about ‘I Hate People, People Hate Me’

'I Hate People, People Hate Me.' Photo Credit: Lauren Newman

Writer, producer, and creator Bobbi Summers chatted about “I Hate People, People Hate Me.”

The synopsis is: Perpetually disturbed by the world around them, two twenty-somethings navigate their lives as underdogs in Toronto’s queer community.

Tribeca Film Festival

This Canadian dark comedy had its world premiere at the Tribeca Film Festival in New York on Monday, June 12.

“It feels exciting,” he said about being a part of this year’s Tribeca lineup. “I love New York. The edibles are strong and the guys dress very well. I was so relieved when the premiere started and the audience was laughing V hard. I think we all felt like we could breathe finally, after years of working on it.”

Inspiration for this project

On his inspiration to create this project, he said, “I feel inspiration every day, all the time. I find it everywhere and apply it to whatever I’m working on. I’m inspired by anything from McDonald’s Happy Meals to Pokémon cards, and am generally very inspired by music. Bands like The Offspring and Evanescence.”

The digital age

On being a filmmaker in the digital age, now with streaming and technology being so prevalent, he said, “I love what technology has done for the collaborative process. I feel so connected to other artists I admire.”

“I live in Canada but I’m constantly collaborating online with weirdos and creators from Brazil, Brooklyn, England, Japan everywhere. It has made my work so much richer,” he added.

Future plans

On his future plans, he shared, “Season 2, a stand up comedy tour, a monumental solo pop rock album, and get a law degree.”

Success

On his definition of the word success, he said jokingly, “Starring in a Pepsi commercial, will settle for KFC though.”

To learn more about filmmaker Bobbi Summers, check out his IMDb page.