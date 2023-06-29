Audien talks about his new electronic music

Audien. Courtesy of Miller PR

Grammy-nominated DJ, electronic producer and musician Audien chatted about his new music.

‘Would You Even Know’

On his latest track “Would You Even Know,” Audien said, “This collab with William Black felt so natural. When two artists who stay true to their sound come together, and their sounds are different, something special always comes.”

“William is a great producer and Tia is the singer we needed for it. It’s tough to classify what kind of song this is but I love the result,” he added.

Music and songwriting inspirations

Regarding his music and songwriting inspirations, he shared, “I really find inspiration in nature. I have always been at peace when surrounded by nature and I try to transport that ethos to my songwriting.”

Future plans

On his future plans, Audien remarked, “In the near future I just hope to keep doing my part to help grow the community and build the culture of this space. I think the future of the space is going to be all about the people and community, a lot of rave-y, anthemic, and lively moments.”

“The future will be more about larger moments, more crazy fan experiences, and more people creating music in this space. I really want to continue to bring more to my shows and music while taking the incredible experiences and positive movement to more people,” he elaborated.

The digital age

On being an artist in the digital age, now with streaming and technology being so prevalent, Audien said, “I think it’s exciting; being able to communicate with your fans in real time and help spread the message to more and more people, especially those overseas.”

Electronic music in the next five years…

When asked where he sees electronic music in the next five years, he said, “I see Progressive House making a major resurgence, and EDM returning back to the golden days, and I hope to make a big contribution to that movement.”

Advice for hopefuls in music

For young and aspiring artists and musicians, he said, “Stay true to what you believe in. Don’t be a trend follower; trends will always change and if you chase those trends you won’t carve out your own space.”

Success

On his definition of the word success, Audien said, “Success is taking nothing seriously and living in the moment.”





Closing thoughts on ‘Would You Even Know’

Audien concluded about the song, “I really hope people love it, and I think that everyone can really derive their own message from it. It’s beautifully written and I think everyone can identify themselves in the story it tells.”

“Would You Even Know” is available on digital service providers by clicking here.

To learn more about Audien, follow him on Instagram.